Housing Authority schedules public meetings regarding sale of public housing in Billings

A series of public meetings has been scheduled by the Housing Authority of Billings to gather community feedback and share information regarding the possible sale of all single-family units owned by the entity.

Meetings will take place at the Housing Authority, 2415 First Ave. N., in the large conference room and are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10; 10 a.m. on Feb. 12, and 11 a.m. on Feb. 22.

In January, the authority announced its plans to assess all single-family homes and duplexes for market values and is in process of preparing a proposal for its board of directors to approve regarding sale of these units. Public input is part of the process, and a final proposal, if approved, will be sent on to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval before the sale of these properties can take place.

All three of these meetings will cover the same information and are expected to last approximately two hours, said Patti Webster, executive director of the Housing Authority of Billings.

Residents or interested members of the public who are unable to make the meeting are encouraged to reach out to Webster for further details.

