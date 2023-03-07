With the growing number of deaths from violence or accidents, it has become more likely that someone close to you is suffering a loss. Even natural deaths from illness or age can still feel sudden.

Having lost a partner in a motorcycle accident five years ago, it’s sometimes still difficult coping with anyone leaving the house on their own or not responding quickly to messages. But, this I've learned: Smothering others because of your own worries is not healthy. And, the process of healing is a long road.

For me, the constant words of comfort were overwhelmingly useless. Just when I gathered myself together to face another day, phrases like ‘How are you doing?’ in sympathetic tones with doe-eyed expressions slowly chipped away at the stone mask I tried to curate perfectly. The mask crumbled into dust every night when I was finally alone. It's clear how that person is doing, and if all you have to offer are redundant phrases and forced small talk, it's best to keep away after the initial condolences are given and wait until that grieving household contacts you again.

But, if I don't want words of comfort or helpful people hovering nearby, what do I want? Actions. Stop asking open questions like ‘What can I do to help?’ because we typically don't know how to respond. We have dozens of other things to handle, from finances, funeral arrangements, etc., and most likely don’t want to take advantage of you.

Instead, ask direct yes or no questions like: ‘Can I pick up your kids from school and take them to the park for an hour?' 'Can I buy pizza for dinner?’ These actions take a task off our hands, one of a million we need to do daily in an attempt to normalize the household again. By offering to do tasks, we feel less like a burden to you. It truly does take a village sometimes.

Therapy. Most have a negative reaction to this word. I know I did initially. I only attended grief counseling alongside my partner's child, a nine-year-old at the time. It was a huge eye-opener.

You can self-preach and scroll through online articles all day long, but that can be alienating. Nothing compares to sitting across from another person and being given the exact tools you need. Specialists assist with processing emotions and stabilizing your household quicker than you can on your own. It's consistent feedback week after week as events crop up that alters the healthy mental state you're striving to get back to. You're not left untethered to float adrift in a black sea swirling with depression, doubt, and what-ifs. It's a lifeboat that helps you ride out the storm.

Common phrases such as "Time heals all wounds" and "They are in a better place now" may trigger irrational surges of anger within the household. That’s because these are Band-Aids slapped on a hemorrhaging wound. Once the initial shock and grief stage is complete, when some semblance of structure returns to the household, these phrases will have more comfort.

The most difficult part is getting into a new routine. All humans live by routines in some form or another. When something as drastic as a death occurs, it upends everything. Those in the household will need to do this on their own. All you can do is pop in sometimes with yes or no questions to ease the load, drag them out of the house for dinner so they can vent away from family members, and spend the rest on the sidelines waiting for them to reach out.

Throughout the process, you’ll need to be forgiving and understanding. There will be outbursts, words they’ll wish they can take back, actions they can’t undo, etc. Such instances can be tentatively compared to a young child trying to learn and regulate their emotions. They need patience and unconditional love.

It’s been five years for me. A lot has changed since then, yet it was still painful dredging up memories for this article. Hopefully, it provides enough insight to help others in similar situations. I’ll end here with the truest phrase that I at first denied: You will get through this.