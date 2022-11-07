How to vote on Election Day in Montana

It’s too late to mail your absentee ballot to local elections offices this year, but there are still a number of ways Montanans can vote.

Late registration is available in-person at election offices through Election Day, until the polls close at 8 p.m. But the lines to register or update voter information could be long, and wintry weather has been blasting much of the state, so election officials are asking voters not to wait.

“Come in between now and the election … especially if you’re changing addresses, so you don’t have a four-hour wait,” Cascade County Election Administrator Lynn DeRoche said.

And 45% of voters in the state who received absentee ballots haven’t yet returned them, according to data updated Friday by the Montana Secretary of State’s office. Ballots need to be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day, meaning any sent through the mail at this point will likely arrive too late to be counted.

While thousands of mail-in ballots have been received by Gallatin County this week, it still lags behind most of the state in the overall rate of return. Part of that may be due to ballots being delayed by delivery issues with the U.S. Post Office.

But all delayed ballots have now been delivered, Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad said last Tuesday. If voters still haven’t received mail-in ballots that they were expecting, it could be due to a change of address or other issue that caused their ballot to be undeliverable.

If that’s the case, voters can check the status of their ballots by visiting app.mt.gov/voterinfo. That page can also be used to check a voter’s registration status and polling place information.

Glacier County Clerk and Recorder Mandi Bird Kennerly said she’s also gotten calls from some voters also may mistakenly believe they signed up for absentee ballots because they received one in 2020. But Glacier County, like all but about a dozen counties in the state, held its 2020 general election entirely by mail-in ballots due to the pandemic, meaning every registered voter received one whether they signed up or not.

Since the 2021 session, a series of election-related laws have been enmeshed in litigation, resulting in a back-and-forth of court orders that caused a series of changes in the legal requirements to vote. In September, those laws were struck down by a state district judge, meaning none of the new laws affecting voter ID or registration will be in effect this year.

That means in-person voters can rely on the types of identification that have worked in the past, including college IDs, utility bills, paychecks and other government documents with their name and current address,

If election officials aren’t able to verify a voter’s identification, that voter can still vote using a provisional ballot, which is secured separately from the rest of the ballots and won’t be counted on Election Day. Those voters have until 5 p.m. the next day to show up with documentation to prove their identity, or their provisional ballot won’t be counted.

For the last two years, unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud have circulated in especially high volume. In response to the continued presence of misinformation about election processes in Montana and elsewhere, a working group of election officials, lawmakers and others have created an informational website to push back against the allegations. For more information, visit votinginmontana.org.