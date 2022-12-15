HUB building in downtown Billings to be converted into office space

The HUB is getting a makeover.

The red brick building in downtown Billings that housed mental health services and programs for the homeless and other vulnerable residents until 2020 will be remodeled to become office space.

The building sits near the corner of North 27th Street and Sixth Avenue North and was sold earlier this year to local business, CBRE 27 LLC, owned by Billings resident Neil Clark. City officials have since approved a remodel permit for interior demolition and a re-build of the bathrooms.

The city has also approved a permit for new roofing.

The HUB has been closed since 2020 after a protracted discussion between county officials and mental health care and homeless services providers about the facility's effectiveness. Eventually, the county redirected its funding to other organizations in the community, forcing the HUB to close.

The building was put up for sale in early 2021 by the Mental Health Center, the 13-county organization that provides public mental health and homeless services to the region. MHC built the facility in the late 1990s.

The HUB sits on a busy downtown corridor, between the Holiday Superstation Store and the now-shuttered Denny's restaurant. For a while, speculation was that Holiday's parent company, Couche-Tard, which also owns Circle K, had long eyed the property and would snap it up.

Instead, MHC shopped around for brokers last year to sell the property as there was little outside interest in buying the building.

The debate over the HUB started in the summer of 2019, when county commissioners looked for ways to move the facility from its current location to the South Side, to the old Granny's Attic building owned by the Montana Rescue Mission on Minnesota Avenue.

The idea was met with significant pushback from community mental health leaders; eventually county leaders opted to simply pull the county's funding from the MHC, forcing the MHC to close the HUB.