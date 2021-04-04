HUB property in Billings goes up for sale

The HUB property in downtown Billings has officially gone up for sale.
The red brick building that housed mental health services and programs for the homeless and other vulnerable residents sits near the corner of North 27th Street and Sixth Avenue North and has been closed since October after Yellowstone County redirected its funding to other organizations.
The location is attractive. The property sits on a busy downtown corridor, between a Holiday Superstation Store and a Denny's restaurant.
"We got a couple guys that are going to find a broker and we're going to put it on the market," said Carl Seilstad, chairman of the South Central Montana Regional Mental Health Center board and a Fergus County commissioner.
Yellowstone County's HUB funding was funneled through the Mental Health Center, a 13-county organization that provides public mental health and homeless services to the region and owns the HUB property and the building.
The MHC receives its funding from those 13 counties, including Yellowstone, and representatives from each county sit on the MHC board.
The biggest chunk of Yellowstone County funding that goes to the MHC comes from a mill levy worth $1.3 million passed by county voters in 2010. The language in the levy stipulates the money must be used on mental health services that aid law enforcement.
Yellowstone County commissioners have bristled at the way funding from the mill levy has been spent by the county. Over the years they had questioned the services provided by the HUB and argued that it duplicated services offered by other organizations in Billings.
It eventually became a point of conflict in 2019. Community leaders from various organizations, including the HUB, argued that summer that commissioners Denis Pitman and Don Jones seemed to have little understanding of what services were offered by the various organizations in town and how they're administered.
As part of the discussion, commissioners looked for ways to move the HUB from its current location near the corner of 6th Avenue North and North 27th Street to the South Side in the old Granny's Attic building owned by the Montana Rescue Mission on Minnesota Avenue.
At the time, the idea was met with significant pushback from community mental health leaders. When the HUB eventually closed in October, its services and programs were moved to the Mental Health Center, which has its office at 1245 N. 29th St. in Billings.
The HUB was a resource center that helped the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless find support, vocational and social skills training, meals and supplies. It also connected them with vital government resources.