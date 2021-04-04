HUB property in Billings goes up for sale

The MHC receives its funding from those 13 counties, including Yellowstone, and representatives from each county sit on the MHC board.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The biggest chunk of Yellowstone County funding that goes to the MHC comes from a mill levy worth $1.3 million passed by county voters in 2010. The language in the levy stipulates the money must be used on mental health services that aid law enforcement.

Yellowstone County commissioners have bristled at the way funding from the mill levy has been spent by the county. Over the years they had questioned the services provided by the HUB and argued that it duplicated services offered by other organizations in Billings.

It eventually became a point of conflict in 2019. Community leaders from various organizations, including the HUB, argued that summer that commissioners Denis Pitman and Don Jones seemed to have little understanding of what services were offered by the various organizations in town and how they're administered.