HUB will close in October, services moving to other locations in downtown Billings

In balancing the budget, the board had to be cognizant of all the communities it serves.

"The Center provides a valuable service to 13 other counties," he said.

The building and the land on which the HUB sits is owned by the MHC board could be sold at some point. Until then, the building will be locked up and shuttered once it closes on Oct. 1, Seilstad said.

The MHC board has no immediate plans to sell the property.

"We really haven't gotten down that road too far," Seilstad said. "Everything's on the table right now."

One possibility is a purchase by the Holiday gas station and convenience store next door to the HUB. The convenience store's proximity to the HUB has led to issues with loitering and calls for service from law enforcement.

Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman said Holiday has had a standing offer for the HUB property and may be interested in expanding onto the lot.

"They'll sell it, I'm sure," Pitman said of the MHC board.