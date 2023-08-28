Billings firefighter Austin Ray gets a hug after saving Lindsey Potratz's cherished cat "Bakerloo." The cat escaped during a walk and was trapped in a tree with a leash around her neck Sunday morning. The fire crew from Station One arrived at the Lewis Avenue home to find the cat tangled in the tree. Firefighter Austin Ray climbed the tree with the help of engineer Jordan Greenwood and Taig O'Donnell.