HuHot Mongolian Grill to reopen

Christian Reinker has celebrated every birthday since he was 9 years old at HuHot Mongolian Grill. When the restaurant closed in February 2020, without much notice or reason, Reinker was concerned.
“I was craving my HuHot,” Reinker said. He decided to call the location, and received no answer. “I kept calling, and no one ever answered, so I started calling corporate. They had no updates, didn’t know if or when it would ever reopen.”
Reinker wasn’t dissuaded. He just kept calling, checking in. Eventually, he was told they couldn’t reopen because of a lack of management staff.
“They asked, ‘Do you want to apply?’ said Reinker. So he did.
HuHot is a buffet-style restaurant where diners select raw meats and vegetables for their meal and then a cook sautés their meal on a large circular grill. It’s a mix of performance with a choose-your-own meal vibe.
The franchise was started in Missoula in 1999 by the Vap family, who also own Montana Godfather’s Pizza, and the Billings HuHot opened on King Avenue West in 2003.
There are now 64 HuHot locations across the country, primarily franchise locations, and three in Montana (Kalispell, Missoula, and Billings).
“There has been a sizable investment of blood, sweat and tears at this particular location,” said Teresa Vap Lechner, marketing and management support for the family organization, who is based in Billings. “We are excited to offer the fresh, refurbished concept to our eager loyal patrons and new customers.”
“So far I love it more than ever,” said Reinker. “I have a real chance to influence the direction of the restaurant. It’s kind of the ugly stepchild.”
Reinker admits the location had become known for being dirty and poorly run, and he hopes to change that perception.
“We are in the middle of a remodel right now, new walls, new paint, new flooring … we are looking to improve the guest experience tenfold.”
The restaurant is projected to reopen on Sept. 25. “There’s a million things that could go wrong, but right now all is going to plan,” said Reinker.
Laura Blaker, a Missoula-based painter, painted the first mural at HuHot Mongolian Grill in Missoula. When the restaurant became a national franchise, Blaker painted murals in their restaurants across the country. Her mural in Billings has been preserved during the remodel.
Changes to the restaurant – aside from the remodel – include a new pay-at-the-door model where a cashier will ring up customers before they begin their meal, as well as provide cups for beverages – drinks are self-serve, except for alcohol, which the cashier provides at the door. The business will no longer have a full bar, but will be serving beer and wine.
“You seat yourself and you have as many trips through the food line as you like,” described Reinker. That also changes the service model a bit, so there is no designated server for the table, a model that has been utilized in several of the Denver-area locations.
“The customer reception from that layout is phenomenal,” said Reinker. “You never have to wait on a server to leave or to pay.”
Reinker, who is 25, has always loved the restaurant, and said he found it a location that could cater to him when he was a vegetarian. “HuHot is one of the few restaurants where there may be a million combinations, and there’s still 550,000 without meat.” The cooks can also accommodate people with food allergies and scrape the grill or cook food separately from their meals, said Reinker.
Hiring staff has gone well, said Reinker. “We are almost fully-staffed, surprisingly. We have 26 employees ready to go.”
The business will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.