HuHot Mongolian Grill to reopen

“So far I love it more than ever,” said Reinker. “I have a real chance to influence the direction of the restaurant. It’s kind of the ugly stepchild.”

Reinker admits the location had become known for being dirty and poorly run, and he hopes to change that perception.

“We are in the middle of a remodel right now, new walls, new paint, new flooring … we are looking to improve the guest experience tenfold.”

The restaurant is projected to reopen on Sept. 25. “There’s a million things that could go wrong, but right now all is going to plan,” said Reinker.

Laura Blaker, a Missoula-based painter, painted the first mural at HuHot Mongolian Grill in Missoula. When the restaurant became a national franchise, Blaker painted murals in their restaurants across the country. Her mural in Billings has been preserved during the remodel.

Changes to the restaurant – aside from the remodel – include a new pay-at-the-door model where a cashier will ring up customers before they begin their meal, as well as provide cups for beverages – drinks are self-serve, except for alcohol, which the cashier provides at the door. The business will no longer have a full bar, but will be serving beer and wine.