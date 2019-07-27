A human-caused fire that started Friday evening near Yellowstone National Park’s north entrance has been contained, according to a park press release.
The fire began spreading around 6 p.m. through the grass and sage between the North Entrance Station and the Gardner River.
“The fire was contained at approximately 4 acres, including a half-acre spot fire on the other side of the Gardner River,” according to the press release.
The North Entrance Road was closed for about 90 minutes until the fire was contained. Traffic was able to exit the park through Old Gardiner Road.
There were no threats to visitors and buildings because of the crews’ quick response.
Personnel from Yellowstone National Park, the town of Gardiner and Paradise Valley responded. Wildland fire crews with the National Park Service continued working in the area on Saturday.
The fire is under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the park’s 24-hour Tip Line at 307-344-2132.