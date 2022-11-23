 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Humanities Montana awards grant to Billings-based Kid Lit Festival

Kid Lit Festival.JPG

Author/illustrator Erika Wilson, June 2022

 Photo courtesy of Montana Kid Lit Festival

Humanities Montana has awarded $3,500 to the Montana Kid Lit Festival 2023.

The Montana Kid Lit Festival is a two-day gathering that celebrates books for children and the power of stories, to be held at the Billings Public Library. Children will meet award-winning authors and illustrators and listen as they share excerpts from their stories.

"This fun-filled event celebrates literacy for kids and their grownups. Kids listen to stories, learn about book making, illustration, and publishing, and talk with real authors and illustrators," explains Precious McKenzie, MFA, PhD Associate Professor of English at Rocky Mountain College. "We hope to inspire a love of reading and creativity. Thank you, Humanities Montana, for celebrating literacy programs for the kids in our state."

The event is free and open to the public, and there will be lots of free books and goodies for the attendees.

This grant was one of several awards by Humanities Montana to organizations across the state, totaling over $42,000. Humanities Montana is currently accepting applications from nonprofits and fiscally-sponsored projects for their Opportunity Grants of up to $1,000, Regular Grants in excess of $1,000 and Research Fellowships up to $4,000. Opportunity Grants are accepted on a rolling basis and the deadline for Regular Grants and Research Fellowships is December 20. For eligibility criteria and application details, visit humanitiesmontana.org.

