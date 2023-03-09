Humanities Montana recently awarded $42,367 to humanities projects across the state through their Opportunity Grants, Regular Grants and Research Fellowships.

The grant programs support projects that engage Montanans in meaningful discussion about the human condition, strengthen cooperative relationships among communities and cultural organizations, and enrich civic discourse among the state’s diverse cultures and geographic regions.

“We are honored to support a wide array of projects this winter. From First Voices’ ‘Fort Peck Stories’ to World Affairs Council of Montana’s ‘Connecting Montana to the World’ program for Montana youth and AERO’s Local Food Guide, these projects are creating a ripple effect of connection by engaging our state’s Indigenous, youth and rural audiences,” said Megan Hill Sundy, Humanities Montana grants manager. “Our next grant deadline is April 20. We encourage all interested applicants to reach out to discuss their projects with us.”

This winter, the twelve projects to receive funding included:

• Blaine County Museum Speaker Series, Blaine County Museum, Chinook, $1,000: As part of its winter lecture series, the Blaine County Museum hosted Blaine County historian Austin Haney and Anthony Wood, author of “Black Montana,” a 2022 Stubbendieck Great Plains Distinguished Book Prize finalist.

• Gary Moulton Lecture & Dinner, Travelers' Rest Preservation and Heritage Association, Lolo, $2,500: From June 27 – 30, 2023, more than 150 historians, elders and history enthusiasts will gather in Missoula for Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation’s annual meeting. Conference sessions and tours will address how the Lewis & Clark Expedition continues to influence Montana today. The keynote address, known as the Gary Moulton Lecture, will be delivered by Dan Louie Flores, an author, historian and retired professor.

• Abundant Montana 2023 Local Food Guide Grow & Tell Stories, Alternative Energy Resources Organization (AERO), Helena, $3,600: Abundant Montana’s Local Food Guide is a free coffee table magazine that connects Montanans to their local food producers, purveyors, retailers and community, showcasing over 1,100 local food producers and businesses, recipes and “Grow & Tell” stories. The stories will highlight growers and advocates committed to stewardship of land, animals and rural communities.

• ARCO, Herbert Bayer and the Art of Extraction, Melissa Ragain, Livingston, $2,000: This art historical research project investigates the work that architect and designer Herbert Bayer created for the Atlantic Richfield Oil Company (ARCO) from 1966-1985 to understand the role that art and design played in their corporate strategy amid an energy crisis, oil spills, superfund designations and mounting environmentalist criticism.

• “A History of Latinos in Montana,” Bridget Kevane, Bozeman, $4,000: This is the first book manuscript dedicated to the history of Latinos in Montana. It is the first study to consider how this community participated in the transformation of the state’s economy during the turn of the late 19th and 20th centuries. It argues that although there has been a more than 200-year-old presence of Latinos in the state, the population and its contributions have remained invisible to the public and to other historians.

• Annual Youth Concert, “Gershwin's Magic Key,” Helena Symphony, Helena, $2,500: The Helena Symphony, in collaboration with renowned education group Classical Kids Live will perform its annual Youth Concert to more than 2,000 fourth and fifth-grade students. The Helena Symphony orchestra plus a cast of professional actors will present “Gershwin's Magic Key.”

• Connecting Montana to the World, World Affairs Council of Montana, Missoula, $5,000: The Montana World Affairs Council brings critical international dynamics, global education, cultural competency, and international expertise directly into schools and communities across the state, engaging Montanans in key global issues of the day. This program provides a suite of international distinguished speakers such as diplomats, practitioners and thought leaders in-person and virtually throughout the year.

• Watershed People of Montana and Amazonia, Montana State University Billings, Billings, $6,767: This project will focus on the relationship between rivers and people by bringing Amazonian Indigenous philosopher Rafael Chanchari Pizuri and poet, folklorist and filmmaker Juan Carlos Galeano to Billings for events on how watersheds shape communities, lifeways and narratives. They will also discuss the challenges faced by rural and urban riparian cultures and the role literature and folklore play in adapting to changing conditions.

• Loss & Legacy: Living Forward While Looking Back, Merlin CCC, Helena, $4,000: This dynamic philosophy series will examine what it means to be at the interface of loss and legacy, asking how do we think about grief and our ancestors. This project recognizes the challenges and skills involved with navigating the connected and informative space between loss and legacy. This two panel style symposia will be supplemented by film and community conversations. All events will be free and open to the public.

• First Voices’ Three Fort Peck Stories: Assiniboine, Chippewa and Sioux, Thresh, Inc., New York, NY, $5,000: First Voices is a digital storytelling project working with students at reservation high schools and Tribal colleges to create digital performances of ancestral stories that are published on an online portal. Students will work with professional artists, tribal elders and storytellers to produce the videos. Stories will be presented in the original Tribal language to create a rich archive for future generations.

• Year of Learning: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Lincoln County Public Libraries, Libby, $1,000: The Year of Learning is a six-session series that will discuss various topics related to equity, diversity and inclusion as they relate to library professionals across Montana. Every other month will highlight a new focus area, with opportunities for Montana library professionals to learn, interact and take action. Attendees will asynchronously explore selected resources and then join in live online discussions of the material.

• No More Violence Week: Parent Nation Community Collaboration, Great Falls Public Library, Great Falls, $1,000: As part of No More Violence Week, the Parent Nation Community Collaboration project will support community book club discussions of “Parent Nation” by Dana Suskind. Participants will read and then engage in meaningful conversations and reflections with others.

• NBF Presents: Novels that Connect Us, Elk River Arts & Lectures, Livingston, $1,000: This free public event invites the nation’s most talented writers to talk about their work in ways that draw the community closer together. The event will take place in Livingston May 3, 2023. National Book Award–honored authors Tess Gunty and Tommy Orange will discuss how interwoven storytelling builds a more collective future in a discussion moderated by Bozeman-based Apsáalooke educator and writer Shane Doyle.

• Author panel discussions, High Plains Book Awards, Billings, $1,000: On October 7, 2023, the High Plains Book Awards will host panel discussions with authors and book finalists at the High Plains Book Festival. Potential topics include Indigenous writers, women writers and youth writers. The panel discussions will expose groups’ issues and elevate their voices. All events will be free and open to the public.

• Terry School District Civics Class Educational Legislative Experience, Terry, $989: The Terry high school civics class will travel to Helena in March to observe and experience the 2023 legislative session. Students will learn about the history of Helena, meet their Montana representatives and senators, and witness processes involved in creating and approving legislation.

• “50 Years of Costumes,” Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and the Lewistown Art Center, Lewistown, $1,000: “50 Years of Costumes” is a research project and exhibition showcasing the diversity, craftsmanship and creativity of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks’ costuming. This project highlights the scholarly research of Denise R. Massman, MFA and includes a traveling exhibition of 30 costumes from Montana Shakespeare in the Parks’ 50-year history and 10 didactic panels with insights on Shakespearian costuming and history. The exhibition will premiere at the Lewistown Art Center April 2023.

Humanities Montana is currently accepting applications from nonprofits and fiscally-sponsored projects for their Opportunity Grants of up to $1,000 and Regular Grants in excess of $1,000. Opportunity Grants are accepted on a rolling basis and the next deadline for Regular Grant applications is April 20.

For eligibility criteria and application details, visit humanitiesmontana.org. A recorded webinar about upcoming grant opportunities is available at humanitiesmontana.org/grants-resources/grant-informational-webinars/. To learn more, contact Humanities Montana Grants Manager Megan Sundy at 406.243.6067 or megan.sundy@humanities.org.