Humanities Montana recently announced the reopening of its Film and Digital Media, Regular, Research Fellowship, and Three-Year Sustaining grants. The submission deadline of is Dec. 20 for some grant categories. Opportunity grants will continue to be provided with a rolling submission deadline according to a news release from the organization.

Humanities Montana is Montana's state humanities council with a mission to serve communities through stories and conversation.

For details about the grants and information on how to apply, go to humanitiesmontana.org.

