Hundreds gather for peaceful George Floyd rally in downtown Billings

The first George Floyd protest in Billings last Saturday was organized by local youth. D'Andre Hidalgo, 19, was there. He returned Sunday with his 16-year-old brother Cortez and their friend Jamiell King.

The elder Hidalgo said that since George Floyd's death the overt racism he's seen has been illuminating. "People I've been to school with, peers, people who I was once cool with, and the things that they just said kind of proved that they were blatant, racist people," he said. "People's true colors have been showing."

He wasn't sure if the protest would effect change, but said that people coming together is key to succeeding.

Walking on the courthouse lawn Sunday, 42-year-old Rick Johnson wore a red "Do The Right Thing" shirt and at one point handed out water bottles to people from a bag he carried. A black Billings resident, Johnson said that he thinks people will ask decades from now where they were in the weeks after George Floyd's death.

"And I wanted to be present," he said. "I've been here off and on since 2002. I've dealt with both sides. I know the beauty of Billings and Montana, but I also know the racist side of Montana. There is a racist side. But I think that goes for every state, every city. I think the benefit here is that you see how young these people are out here."