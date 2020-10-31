Hundreds light up the Rims to honor two first responders

“You never saw the anger and the frustration that goes with this job, which there’s a lot of that,” said Jennie Grow, who joined hundreds of others in the procession.

Even with his own personal close calls since working in the tow truck industry for the past 18 years, Robert Grow said he’ll keep working until he can’t anymore. Not only is it better than sitting on the couch, he said, helping people is worth the risk.

The Emergency Responder Safety Institute tracks the number of first responders struck and killed on roads and highways throughout the United States. In 2019, tow truck drivers and mobile mechanics made up 27% of emergency responders killed by an oncoming vehicle for the year.

As part of a tribute to first responders, the Billings Gazette reached out to 10 people to discuss their lives as those who answer the calls when people are at their most vulnerable. Kristopher Moore, one of the 10, summed up his reasoning for operating a wrecker.

"You do not do this job for money, fame, or recognition. You do it for the love of the job, and the want to help people. To make somebody’s day suck less," he said.

