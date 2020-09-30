Hundreds turn out at Dehler Park for Crow Lives Matter event, candidate rally

Hundreds received a free plate of barbecue and spread out in the stadium seats to hear Not Afraid and his supporters hunt for votes on the promise of the untapped minerals and energy sources within the reservation. Coal, lime, gravel and timber are all underutilized products on the reservation, Not Afraid said, that he wants to open up to an international market and capitalize on the tribe’s “sovereign commerce.”

International interest in the energy reserves that the Crow Nation can provide, Not Afraid said during the rally, comes from both economic and political interest. The political interest, he said, comes from President Donald Trump’s support for the tribe.

“It’s not about Republican or Democrat. It’s about business. It’s about your people prospering on commerce,” he said.