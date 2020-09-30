Hundreds turn out at Dehler Park for Crow Lives Matter event, candidate rally

More than 300 people spent Wednesday evening at Dehler Park to rally for Native lives, share a meal and hear several tribal, local and state officials pitch candidates for Crow Tribal leadership.
Incumbent Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid joined several other candidates on the field, along with local and state officials, to push his message of more revenue through the riches buried beneath the Crow Nation.
“There’s a reason why people leave the reservation for housing, education, economics, jobs. … What we’re trying to do is lay the groundwork for that. It’s a choice, though,” Not Afraid said after the rally that included him and three candidates for the Crow executive branch.
The rally, held under the label of “Crow Lives Matter,” is one of several attended by Not Afraid in his bid for reelection. His stops in Billings included one in Optimist Park earlier in the month, where he discussed how the Crow Nation will develop its police force that launched in June after the tribe assumed the responsibility of law enforcement from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Montana broke a new daily record for new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and though mask usage at the rally wasn't universal, attendees did put distance between groups Dehler Park's seats.
Hundreds received a free plate of barbecue and spread out in the stadium seats to hear Not Afraid and his supporters hunt for votes on the promise of the untapped minerals and energy sources within the reservation. Coal, lime, gravel and timber are all underutilized products on the reservation, Not Afraid said, that he wants to open up to an international market and capitalize on the tribe’s “sovereign commerce.”
International interest in the energy reserves that the Crow Nation can provide, Not Afraid said during the rally, comes from both economic and political interest. The political interest, he said, comes from President Donald Trump’s support for the tribe.
“It’s not about Republican or Democrat. It’s about business. It’s about your people prospering on commerce,” he said.
During the 2018 election, The Billings Gazette reported that Not Afraid voiced his support for Montana Republicans, with Sen. Steve Daines saying that “a war on coal is a war on Indian families.” Among those who also stepped up to home plate to speak were Public Service Commissioners Randy Pinocci and Tony O’Donnell, along with Billings Mayor Bill Cole. Leading up to the 2020 election, the Crow Tribal Chairman has given his endorsement to Trump, Daines, Matt Rosendale and Greg Gianforte in their respective campaigns.
Not Afraid spoke at length on the topic of his political leanings, with his priority being to appeal to either party that can open up the Crow Nation to more business.
“You align yourself to with the power and approval today. … So today, who has the authority in signing off for the Crow Tribe on big business? The Republican party, today,” he said to the crowd.
Leadership of the Crow Nation has eyed coal for decades, with promises of power plants, pipelines and jobs scuttled by red tape and infighting. Teatta Plain Feather, who attended the rally, said the promising and planning is the easy part.
“But then there’s never any fruit,” she said.
Plain Feather, 58, said she thought all of the candidates had great ideas for the Crow Tribe, she just hoped to see them become a reality for the tribe.
Admission was free, and Not Afraid said the City of Billings donated the venue for the rally.
Other candidates who spoke at the rally were Paul Hill for vice chairman, Ken Deputee Jr. for secretary and Tye Backbone for vice secretary. A primary for the election will be held Oct. 10.
