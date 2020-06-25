Hunt continues for suspect in officer-involved shooting in Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Billings police officer fired one shot at a man during an alternation in a Billings' North Park neighborhood, but apparently missed and police are still searching for the man.

The officer suffered minor injuries in a fight that preceded the shooting, Billings Police Department Chief Rich St. John said Thursday. The officer, Brett Hilde, said the suspect pulled a gun as Hilde was trying to deploy his taser.

According to St. John:

The incident began at about 3:30 a.m. when an officer were called to the Cenex gas station at 11th Avenue North and North 27th Street. A man has reportedly walked into the gas station talking about how he had "borrowed" the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving, and then walked off without explanation.

As police searched the area, Hilde, a 28-year-old officer with 4 years experience, encountered a white man wearing a baseball hat and black hoodie walking near 12th Avenue North and North 22nd Street. Hilde attempted to stop the man, who initially kept walking and then turned toward the officer, keeping his hands in his pockets.

As the man approached, Hilde reached toward him, and the man began to run north toward the ditch. Hilde chased and tackled the man, and the two scuffled as Hilde attempted to handcuff him.