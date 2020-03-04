You are the owner of this article.
Huntley shop a total loss after generator backfires, causing fire




A farm shop was a total loss Wednesday after gas leaking from a generator caught fire.

 MARI HALL, Billings Gazette

A shop about 8 miles east of Lockwood is a total loss after a generator leaking gas backfired, igniting the gas.

The farm shop on Hogan Road contained about two dozen tanks of flammable material, from oxygen tanks, propane, gas and diesel, as well as a few hundred rounds of ammunition, said Worden Fire Chief Lance Taylor.

A farm shop was a total loss Wednesday after gas leaking from a generator caught fire.

The shop's owners around 5 p.m. were trying to start an air compressor, which was hooked up to a generator. The generator apparently backfired and caused gas leaking from it to catch fire, Taylor said.

About two of the two dozen tanks within the shop had exploded as of 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters used a water cannon to fight the blaze from above, and after the tin roof caved in they used a saw to cut through the roof and get at the fire. The shop is a total loss, Taylor said.

A semitrailer hauling home goods and parked next to the shop also caught fire. The semi was close enough to the building for the heat to burn a hole in the side of the trailer, and insulation inside the trailer caught fire, Taylor said.

A farm shop was a total loss Wednesday after gas leaking from a generator caught fire.

Shepherd, Lockwood and Worden fire departments, as well as several ambulances, responded to the fire about 5:45 p.m. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

No one appeared to be injured in the incident, which occurred on private property. 

Though high winds swept through the area Wednesday, wind wasn't a factor in the fire, Taylor said.

