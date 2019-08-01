A car on Interstate 90 hydroplaned through a fence and into a field Thursday evening traveling to Crow Agency, sending one woman to a hospital, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
A female Montana resident, who was a passenger in the car, was taken by ambulance to an unidentified nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The male driver, a Montana resident, was uninjured, according to MHP Trooper Trever Chase.
The car was heading eastbound toward Crow Agency from Billings when a rain burst on the interstate caused the car to hydroplane and crash through a fence managed by the Montana Department of Transportation.
A witness called in the crash at about 7 p.m. Thursday evening, and MHP, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office responded to the crash.
According to Chase, the occupants were wearing seat belts and driving at the interstate speed limit. MHP said no other factors were involved in the crash.