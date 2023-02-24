Montana State University Billings' remote-learning program is helping students unable to attend class finish their coursework and graduate college.

Lackner is originally from Valier and was attending MSUB when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.

After classes moved online, she expected to return to a more traditional, in-person learning experience in the future. However, after giving birth in July 2021 and moving an hour away from Billings, HyFlex courses made it possible for Lackner to continue her education.

“If I didn’t have the option to take flexible courses, I probably wouldn’t be completing my education right now,” she said.

HyFlex courses allow students at MSUB to complete courses asynchronously, which means students can choose to come to class in person, complete their work on their own time and watch prerecorded lectures, attend a scheduled class virtually, or do a mix of all options. The flexibility of this option appeals to many students who work, raise families, or live outside of Billings.

Currently a resident of Hysham, Lackner partnered with the school in her community to complete her degree’s practicum hours without traveling to Billings and was able to attend many of her classes remotely or via HyFlex.

“Everyone at MSUB has been so understanding and willing to help me find a way to make things possible,” Lackner said.

Lackner is currently completing her student teaching experience and expects to graduate from MSUB this May with a degree in elementary education.