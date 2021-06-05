Hysham artist donates sculpture to Billings Clinic Foundation

Hysham artist Mark Matthews has donated a carved sculpture to the Billings Clinic Foundation, saying he wanted to repay generosity shown to him by the Clinic.

Matthews’ sculpture was built in 2010, after his return to sculpting following a nearly 20-year hiatus. Built in segments like a totem pole, his inspiration was drawn from the natural and historical beauty of Montana. A tiny “Our Lady of the Rockies” pays homage to Butte from the side of the legs, while bison and prairie dogs inhabit the front. The sculpture’s back is a cascading waterfall, falling into a pool of native trout.

On every surface are traditionally-inspired Native images — hunting parties, teepees, and figures painted in shades of red. In stark contrast to the sculpture’s traditional and natural images are the depictions of westward progress — a railroad carves its way through the landscape, and Anaconda’s smokestack is featured just above a frontier town.

According to the foundation's Senior Director of Philanthropy Amberly Pahut, Matthews was inspired to donate the artwork by the excellent treatment that he received during a recent stay at the Clinic. “He wanted to share his artwork with others, and contribute to our healing environment," Pahut said.