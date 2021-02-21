I-90 East blocked near Big Timber by crashed semis; weather service warns of blowing snow

Commercial and towing vehicles are also encouraged to use caution due to high winds in the Livingston area that began at 11:06 a.m. Sunday. The weather service expects those winds to gust in excess of 75 mph from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 p.m. Monday.

The I-90 crash near Big Timber is at mile marker 372 and roads were reported to be blocked by 11:35 a.m.

Drivers should expect crash-related delays and single lane traffic, according to MDT.

Road conditions near the crash are described as slush and scattered slush with reduced visibility caused by blowing and drifting snow.

A high wind warning issued by the weather service went into effect at 11:22 a.m. Sunday for the following areas: Musselshell, Treasure, northern Rosebud, Golden Valley, northeastern Yellowstone, northern Stillwater, Judith Gap, northern Sweet Grass, the Melville Foothills, southern Wheatland, the Livingston area and the Beartooth Foothills.

Generally the strongest winds are expected Sunday night into Monday.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service warning says.