'I am so lucky that I'm here': Billings man worries about family back home in Ukraine

Yuri Abramov has photos of his family in Ukraine. One of them features his granddaughter, Liza. She wears a purple dress and a tiara.

Abramov explains that the dress was a gift from him, one he mailed from his home in Billings. “She’s like princess,” he bragged while showing off the photo. “And she’s talented. Dancing, singing, painting. I bought some paints and brushes from here and I sent them to her.”

Another photo features Abramov’s brother Volodymyr. He’s dancing and playing around on a beach on the Black Sea with his granddaughter, Milana. She’s doing silly poses, and he’s imitating them. “They was happy,” Abramov said. “Nice life.”

The photos are, frankly, altogether normal. They show pure joy. Families rejoicing and celebrating each other’s company, both in person and from far away.

Except the pall of war hangs over them all. All the photos are, notably, from before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Since then, things in Ukraine have changed irrevocably. Here in Billings the ripples of those changes are being felt some 5,000 miles away.

‘We’re dreaming together’

Abramov was born in Lvov, Ukraine. His father was in the Soviet military, so the family moved a lot. They eventually settled in a small city near Odessa, on the coast of the Black Sea. It was in Odessa that Abramov eventually went to college, graduating with a mechanical engineering degree.

He defected from Ukraine, which was still a part of the Soviet Union at the time, in 1994, moving to Great Falls. “When I came to the U.S. it was very risky because I didn’t speak English,” he remembered. “I didn’t know anybody in the U.S. I had no relatives, no friends.” Despite that, and the fact that he arrived in America with only $400, Abramov stuck it out.

By Abramov’s estimation, it took him 18 years in America to get political asylum. It was a long journey, but he said the people of Great Falls helped him along the way. He had a pro-bono attorney, and he said people contacted “senators, congressmen and even the President of the United States” on his behalf. He’s now looking for the same treatment for his family.

Abramov’s daughter Irina and her daughter Liza are in Odessa, Ukraine. The port city on the Black Sea is considered a likely target for Russian invasion. Abramov said his daughter and granddaughter have been eating potatoes and carrots they’ve been storing underground. “They cannot go to the store to buy some food,” he said.

Abramov has a son, too, also named Yuri Abramov. The last time Abramov saw his son, he was “a small, small boy. Now he’s 37 years old. He’s a man.” The younger Yuri left Ukraine looking for work and wound up in Moscow, a situation that makes his father worry. “He needs to escape,” Abramov said. He’s worried that his son could get conscripted into military service and sent into war against the country he grew up in. “If they send him to war,” Abramov said, “It’s 100% he’ll die.”

He's worried that if his son fought in the Russian army, he could wind up fighting family members on the Ukrainian side. "They can kill each other," he said, "My son can kill my brother, my brother can kill my son.”

Abramov’s brother Volodymyr is with his wife, Luda, and their grandkids Max, age 14, and Milana, age 6. They also lived in Odessa before the war, but they escaped. They’re temporarily staying in Bucharest, Romania, trying to apply for American visas as refugees. But as many people flood the Romanian border, the already cumbersome process has slowed to a standstill. His brother is now being told it might be August before he gets an interview for a refugee visa.

Their timetable isn't clear. Abramov isn’t even sure if his family will stay in Romania. But they’re trying to view the bright side. For now, Abramov said, “[Volodymyr] is happy they escaped from Ukraine.”

With some family in a relatively safe situation, Abramov’s focus has turned to the rest, still stuck behind unfriendly borders. His daughter and granddaughter, he said, have no money. This prevents them from paying for transportation to cross the Romanian border. “Every night I’m just thinking about how I can help them. How I can save their lives. I am so lucky that I’m here,” he said.

He tries to keep hope. One of his photos showed Irina wearing a T-shirt with a picture of the American flag on it. He sent the shirt to her. “They’re dreaming,” he said. “We’re dreaming together.”

'I want to save their life'

Abramov isn’t sure what the next steps are for his family. His ultimate dream is for them all to be able to join him in Montana.

“We can live together like family,” he said.

Until that time, he tries to stay in contact with his family as much as he can. “Sometimes if they have a good connection, we do Skype,” he said. “So we can see each other, and we can talk.” But it doesn’t always work out. “Many times it is just like frozen, with no sound, no pictures,” he said.

The time difference is also a problem. Abramov often stays up all night waiting to see if one of his family members will call. “I am ready,” he said. “I’m sitting in my chair in front of my computer.”

Abramov has been in America now for 27 years. But when he thinks of Ukraine, so much of it still feels fresh. “It’s my country,” he said. He spoke about playing professional soccer in Odessa and Kherson, a southern Ukrainian city currently occupied by the Russians.

He recently had two heart surgeries, and worries about how the stress of the war back home is affecting him physically. “I am worried about the situation in Ukraine, and about people who are dying for nothing,” he said. “I’m worried about my family and grandkids. Beautiful grandkids… I want to save their life.”

In Montana, Abramov has found a community to help him through this time. “I have many friends here and in Great Falls and they call many times,” he said. His wife has reached out to fellow Ukrainians on Facebook. “We’re really like family, the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Some of Abramov’s friends helped him open an account for donations. Anyone interested can send a check or money order to Wells Fargo, paid to the Donation Account for Abramov Family. He’s using Western Union to handle the money, which should allow him to send it to his family, wherever they may be.

Abramov still has his Soviet passport. “I’m so happy,” he said, “to change my passport from USSR to American. Now I’m American citizen, and it’s the happiest time of my life.”

“It’s my dream that they can come right here, and we can live together,” said Abramov. He sent a picture of his American passport to his brother. “My brother said ‘I am waiting, too. I want to be an American citizen. And our kids will be American citizens.’ They want to live in a good country. A nice country.”

“Anytime we talk about any opportunity, any chances [for his family to come to America],” Abramov said, “I go to bed and I’m not sleeping. I am just thinking.”

