'I had fun every day' — MetraPark general manager Bill Dutcher to retire Dec. 31

“Here’s what I think Bill was, I think he cared about bringing stuff in,” said Tryan. “If it looked like it was doing good for the city, that’s something he was good at. He didn’t just look at well, we’re going to make a zillion dollars off this thing. He looked at we have people here for a solid week, cruising our streets, and he got that and understood that.

“I’ve talked to him before. Everything is there. It wasn’t all about the Metra, it was about the city. We like to feel appreciated, like maybe we contributed to the economy a little bit, with our event and I know it does, but Bill thought so, also.”

Tryan has many of the same feelings about Dutcher as the MHSA’s Beckman does.

“He would just work with you. If you were right in the middle of the whole deal and you needed something you didn’t have, he’d make sure you got it and make sure your event was going to go off the way you hoped it would go off,” Tryan said. “He just didn’t say, ‘That’s the way it is. I’m sorry.’ When he could do something about it, he always did do something.

“If things come up, I’d get on the phone with Bill. He just didn’t give me everything I wanted all the time, but he sure made sure you had what you needed.”