'I knew I was in trouble': Billings doctor learns about heart health the hard way

Randy Thompson was at his home in Lockwood in January when he woke up to chest pain.
He had gotten the same kind of pain before, but this time it was in the left side of his chest and shoulder.
Being an emergency physician at Billings Clinic, he knew the symptoms of an heart attack.
The 59-year-old Thompson woke his wife and was soon in Billings Clinic where he was swarmed by familiar faces as he entered the emergency and cardiology departments. After a few tests, there was no evidence of heart damage and the pain diminished. He was convinced that it wasn’t his heart causing the pain.
The following Tuesday, however, Thompson participated in a stress test with Billings Clinic cardiologist Clara Kwan. He failed the test and Kwan conducted a few more scans.
“I knew I was in trouble,” Thompson said.
They talked about the abnormalities in the scans and the risk factors for heart disease. After an angiogram the next day, which identifies blocked arteries in the heart, cardiovascular surgeon Alexander “Sasha” Kraev told Thompson he had multivessel coronary artery disease.
Eight arteries were narrowed more than 90% with plaque — a combination of calcium, fat, cholesterol and other substances — that restricts vital blood flow. Six of the eight arteries were narrowed more than 95%.
Thompson’s only option was a quadruple bypass surgery the following Monday, Feb. 3.
“It really made me stop and think that I really devoted my life to healthcare and I hadn’t really focused on me,” Thompson said. “I felt like it was too late.”
Genetics are a risk factor in the development of heart disease, and Thompson has a family history of heart problems, with a few of his relatives dying of heart issues in their 60s.
He was lucky to not have suffered a heart attack while he was riding one of the horses or while he was backcountry hiking.
“As a physician, I hadn’t paid attention to myself and to my health,” Thompson said. “I assumed that since I wasn’t having symptoms, everything was OK.”
Thompson needed coronary artery bypass graft surgery — or CABG, pronounced “cabbage” — where doctors graft a new artery or vein onto the heart to improve blood flow.
Doctors removed two mammary arteries from Thompson’s chest and a radial artery from his forearm, which were used to redirect blood flow around the blocked arteries.
The surgery is likened to a highway congested with cars, where another bridge is built so that the traffic can flow through easier.
Once better blood flow is established, symptoms like chest pain and shortness of breath can improve and the risk of heart attack is reduced. More than 200,000 Americans have a CABG procedure every year.
Thompson said he realized he had symptoms of the disease up to a year before the surgery. It was a matter of time until he had a heart attack, Kwan said.
He was in the hospital for a week and was released on Feb. 9. He plans to continue physical therapy and eat a healthier diet. He said he didn’t pay much attention to what he was eating before the surgery because of his busy schedule as a physician.
He advises everyone to pay attention to recommendations are and to meet with a primary care doctor regularly to discuss risk factors. The factors include family history, age, diabetes, smoking, drinking alcohol, and others. Diet is a major player in developing heart disease, he said.
Symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, irregular heartbeats, fluid accumulation in the lungs and swelling in the legs are key symptoms of heart disease. February is American Heart Month, and it’s a good time to raise awareness about heart disease and learn how to prevent it, Kwan said.
A healthier diet comprised of protein, grains, fruits and vegetables is important to reduce plaque buildup. Exercising, managing stress and avoiding habits like drinking and smoking are other ways to prevent the disease.
Quadruple bypass surgery is common, and the survival rate has improved over the past 10 years, according to Kwan. Blood flow can usually be improved by placing a stent in the artery, although open-heart surgery is usually needed when more than one or two arteries are blocked, Kwan said.
“You only get one shot at life, so you have to take this really seriously,” Thompson said.
Thompson has worked at Billings Clinic for 12 years, and was confident in the team’s skills and knew he would wake up from the surgery.
“It really felt like a validation of why I work at Billings Clinic and why it all works very well here,” Thompson said. “We have a great team approach to things and it's a well-oiled machine.”