'I knew I was in trouble': Billings doctor learns about heart health the hard way

Thompson said he realized he had symptoms of the disease up to a year before the surgery. It was a matter of time until he had a heart attack, Kwan said.

He was in the hospital for a week and was released on Feb. 9. He plans to continue physical therapy and eat a healthier diet. He said he didn’t pay much attention to what he was eating before the surgery because of his busy schedule as a physician.

He advises everyone to pay attention to recommendations are and to meet with a primary care doctor regularly to discuss risk factors. The factors include family history, age, diabetes, smoking, drinking alcohol, and others. Diet is a major player in developing heart disease, he said.

Symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, irregular heartbeats, fluid accumulation in the lungs and swelling in the legs are key symptoms of heart disease. February is American Heart Month, and it’s a good time to raise awareness about heart disease and learn how to prevent it, Kwan said.

A healthier diet comprised of protein, grains, fruits and vegetables is important to reduce plaque buildup. Exercising, managing stress and avoiding habits like drinking and smoking are other ways to prevent the disease.