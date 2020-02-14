'I will always have room for you in my heart': Billings couple shares 54-year-old card with poems every Valentine's Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joyce said she’s gifted the card enough well over its value, but it will always be priceless to the couple.

“This is probably one of the cheapest cards in Billings right now,” Joyce said. “It’s probably priced at a penny or two."

When people ask how Jerry and Joyce met, Jerry says that he found her in his grandmother’s basement.

In 1959, Jerry returned home from serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and found that 19-year-old Joyce was renting the basement of his grandmother’s house for the summer. They soon married in 1960 and had four children.

Over the next few decades, Jerry worked for ExxonMobile’s marketing department for 35 years where the family spent many Valentine’s Days moving to places like Miles City, Texas, South Dakota, Wyoming and eventually returned to Billings.

Joyce dabbled in different hobbies and jobs, but poetry is her natural talent. Feb. 14 isn’t the only day when Joyce puts pen to paper. For every occasion, whether it be a birthday, a retirement, a marriage or a funeral, Joyce writes 365 days a year, resulting in hundreds of handwritten and typed out poems stacked together.