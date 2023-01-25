Ian Munsick returns to Billings, this time to MetraPark arena

Red hot alt-country artist Ian Munsick is set to play MetraPark Thursday, May 4.

The Wyoming-born Munsick is headlining his first show at the Ryman Auditorium this year, on the back of his new sophomore album called “White Buffalo” due out in early April.

During his last appearance in Billings, Munsick sold out tickets in 45 minutes. The show is sponsored by the Pub Station.

Universal Music Group, Munsick’s record label, says this about his style of music: “Somewhere along the trail, country dropped wester, but now Munsick has picked it back up.”

Munsick’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City.

His hit song, “Long Haul” has twice earned the iHeartRadio Rocky Mountain Country Music Award for Song of the Year.

Tickets for the First Interstate Arena show go on sale Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m., and are between $39.50 and $59.50 plus possible service fees.

Tickets are available at thepubstation.com, Metra Park Box Office, or by phone at (800)-366-8538.