With the demolition of the Village Inn Pizza parlor in Billings Thursday, the city loses a civic monument.

For more than 55 years, the A-framed pizza joint at 2048 Grand Avenue was a neighborhood hangout, and a destination from all over the region. Inside the restaurant, with its wood beams, its avocado greens and mustard yellows, it was still 1975. Until its dying day last May, you could still play a Pac-Man machine.

The good news is, the cherished restaurant will live again.

Dane Jorgenson-Smith and some family members bought the restaurant and everything good about it. They got the recipes, the ovens, a dough mixer that looks like it’s been in service all five decades, and even the red cups, the iconic front door, the booths, and the stained glass fixtures.

“And, we got the lady who used to run it,” Jorgenson-Smith said. “She’ll help us get started at the new location.”

The plan is to move Village Inn into the building with CJ’s Bar and Grill at 2455 Central Avenue.

“We want to have it look and feel like the old Village Inn as much as possible,” he added. “We could be slinging pizzas there by the end of summer.”

The Village Inn site on Grand Avenue has been purchased by its longtime neighbor, Dana Motors. Actually, Dana Motors has been a neighbor on both sides of the restaurant, which hasn’t been easy for longtime owner Del McCormick.

He’s grown tired of running back and forth between the two lots, depending on what model of car customers wanted to see.

What he never tired of was the Village Inn’s Marshall Special, a pizza stacked immodestly high with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and Italian sausage.

“I’ve eaten untold number of those,” he said. He’s as pleased as anyone that the restaurant, and its generous specials, will survive.

Dana Motors has been on Grand Avenue since the early 1980s, and when it needed to expand, it had no choice but to hop over the restaurant to a lot on the other side.

With the tall restaurant gone, the dealership will have more visibility and better access for customers.

“The hooray for us is that we’ll have just one lot and that’s exciting,” McCormick said. “But the more exciting part is that the Village Inn will rise again.”