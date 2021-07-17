Idaho developer buys Babcock building in downtown Billings

A real estate company out of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, has taken an interest in downtown Billings, purchasing the Babcock building on Second Avenue North and managing rentals at the Montana Rescue Mission's old women's shelter on First Avenue North.

The company, Widmyer Corporation, is a property management and development company that specializes in residential and commercial property. It finalized its purchase of the Babcock building earlier this month.

Widmyer is currently listing for rent one of the old women's shelter apartments. The building is being sold by MRM but the buyer is still unknown. Matt Lundgren, MRM's executive director, said he'd be free to talk about the sale once the deal closes on Aug. 14.

Don Olsen, who, along with his wife Kim Olsen, owns O2 Architects, joined with another pair of investors to purchase the Babcock in 2009 and completely revitalized the structure. In the process they worked with partners like the City of Billings and Art House Cinema to resurrect the century-old building.