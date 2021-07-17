Idaho developer buys Babcock building in downtown Billings

A real estate company out of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, has taken an interest in downtown Billings, purchasing the Babcock building on Second Avenue North and managing rentals at the Montana Rescue Mission's old women's shelter on First Avenue North.
The company, Widmyer Corporation, is a property management and development company that specializes in residential and commercial property. It finalized its purchase of the Babcock building earlier this month.
Widmyer is currently listing for rent one of the old women's shelter apartments. The building is being sold by MRM but the buyer is still unknown. Matt Lundgren, MRM's executive director, said he'd be free to talk about the sale once the deal closes on Aug. 14.
Don Olsen, who, along with his wife Kim Olsen, owns O2 Architects, joined with another pair of investors to purchase the Babcock in 2009 and completely revitalized the structure. In the process they worked with partners like the City of Billings and Art House Cinema to resurrect the century-old building.
In the early 2000s, the building was in such bad repair the Olsens worried it would be torn down. They saw the theater as a vital part of downtown Billings and an important part of the city's history. They put together a pitch to buy the building, believing they could save it.
The group put the building up for sale in January, and Olsen said he felt like they did what they set out to do.
The city now owns the theater on the first floor, which it leases to Art House Cinema. Montague Jewelers, a store front, also on the ground floor, owns its space. The rest of the building, including its second floor and the 14 apartments there, were remodeled and updated by Olsen's group.
One of the reasons Widmyer was an appealing buyer to Olsen was its track record with other similar properties. Widmyer owns and manages properties in Idaho, Oregon and Dillon.
"They are very actively involved in Coeur d'Alene and keenly aware of the importance of downtown vitality," Olsen said.
On Widmyer's website it describes itself as "a fully inclusive service to help people purchase, maintain, manage and dispose of real-estate investments. This service, when done well, creates the liaison between those who want to invest but are intimidated by the process."
A pair of calls to owner Ben Widmyer on Friday were not returned by press time.
The Olsens worked hard to keep rents at the 14 Babcock apartments affordable, an important component to creating a thriving downtown district.
"Affordable rents are crucial," Olsen said. "Many of the people who work downtown cannot afford high rents and allowing them to live in the center of town helps perpetuate the momentum."
The Babcock sold for $2,275,000, and while the Olsen's group of investors recognized it was time to move on to other endeavors, they had invested a lot of themselves in the building's renovation.
"The Babcock has been a lot more personal to us than a typical real estate transaction," Olsen said. "We do feel like we got the toddler upright, well dressed and walking proudly and now pray it has a great future."