Idaho developer sees opportunity in downtown Billings

"The prior owners did an excellent job getting that back to life," he said.

In the early 2000s, the Babcock was in such bad repair there were concerns it would be torn down. Don Olsen, who along with his wife Kim Olsen, owns O2 Architects, joined with another pair of investors to purchase the Babcock in 2009.

They saw the theater as a vital part of downtown Billings and an important part of the city's history. They put together a pitch to buy the building, believing they could save it. Over the next decade they completely revitalized the structure, working with partners like the City of Billings and Art House Cinema to resurrect the century-old building.

The Babcock Theater is owned by the city, but the rest of the building has 14 apartments and that's what attracted Widmyer.

"Another thing we do is affordable housing," Ben Widmyer said.

Widmyer owns and manages apartments in Dillon, and has a mix of residential and commercial properties in Idaho and Oregon.