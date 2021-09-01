Idaho developer sees opportunity in downtown Billings

The hot residential property market in Billings has been drawing the attention of home buyers and investors since this spring, and one of those investors is staking a claim downtown.
The Widmyer Corp., a real estate company out of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, has purchased three buildings in downtown Billings and is buying a fourth. Owner Ben Widmyer said as he and his team looked at downtown Billings they really liked what they saw.
"It just seemed like there was a lot going on," he said.
Widmyer is a property management and development company that specializes in residential and commercial property and began by buying property in downtown Coeur d'Alene in an effort to spark and maintain the vibrancy there.
Ben Widmyer acknowledged that downtown Billings is a different kind of beast than downtown Coeur d'Alene — the lakeside community near the Montana-Idaho border is tourist-based while the Magic City is more business-oriented.
But the company saw the same kinds of opportunities to create and develop a needed vibrancy in downtown Billings as it has in Coeur d'Alene.
Ben Widmyer pointed to the Babcock Building, which the company bought in July.
"The prior owners did an excellent job getting that back to life," he said.
In the early 2000s, the Babcock was in such bad repair there were concerns it would be torn down. Don Olsen, who along with his wife Kim Olsen, owns O2 Architects, joined with another pair of investors to purchase the Babcock in 2009.
They saw the theater as a vital part of downtown Billings and an important part of the city's history. They put together a pitch to buy the building, believing they could save it. Over the next decade they completely revitalized the structure, working with partners like the City of Billings and Art House Cinema to resurrect the century-old building.
The Babcock Theater is owned by the city, but the rest of the building has 14 apartments and that's what attracted Widmyer.
"Another thing we do is affordable housing," Ben Widmyer said.
Widmyer owns and manages apartments in Dillon, and has a mix of residential and commercial properties in Idaho and Oregon.
Apartment living is what drew the company to Billings. The properties it owns in downtown Billings, including the Babcock and the Streeter Building, will be primarily apartment housing.
Adding to that, Widmyer is under contract with the Montana Rescue Mission to buy the Women's Shelter on First Avenue North. The company has been managing rentals there for the last year.
Matt Lundgren, MRM's executive director, anticipates closing the deal Sept. 17.
Widmyer explained that affordable housing — places where those who work downtown can live — is vital to creating an active and vibrant downtown district.
It's one of the reasons the Women's Shelter was an attractive property, he said. It has the flexibility to provide good housing while also providing commercial space for shops, similar to what's been done with the Babcock Building.
"We want to provide more opportunities for people to live downtown," Widmyer said.