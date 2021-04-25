ID's expected Monday of man killed in Billings standoff, and body found in suspect's van

An autopsy is planned Monday for the suspect killed by police late Friday during an armed standoff in a Billings West End neighborhood that lasted more than eight hours.
The suspect’s name will not be released until the autopsy is complete, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said during a Sunday press conference.
A second autopsy is set to be completed Monday for a man found dead inside the van abandoned by the suspect killed Friday and a woman he was with who ran away after crashing. The woman was stopped by police firing a stun gun and arrested.
The man ran from home to home in a nearby neighborhood looking for one he could hide in. At several homes, he fired a gun unsuccessfully into the lock. Several of the homes he tried to break into were occupied, the chief said. The suspect finally entered a home in the 4000 block of Ridgewood Lane Court where kicked in a door and barricaded himself inside.
When police finally confronted by man in the home, who was hiding in an attic space above the garage, he fired a shot at officers and was killed in a “volley of gunfire,” the chief said.
St. John said the man killed was potentially a suspect in the shooting last Tuesday of a woman in her apartment in the 4100 block of King Avenue East. Shots were fired through the woman’s door. She was shot in the head, but survived.
On Sunday, St. John asked residents in the Ridgeway Lane neighborhood to check their security cameras to see if they have any images from the incident.
The incident began Friday morning in Laurel when a resident noticed the suspects trying to cover the van with a tarp in the parking lot of Woods Powr Grip and called police. Officers said the man behaved strangely before getting back in the van and driving away. That started a chase that went east to Billings. County deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol joined the Laurel Police Department in the pursuit.
Sgt. Jay Nelson, the public information officer for MHP, said the agency is investigating multiple crashes that occurred during the pursuit. While no injuries have been reported from any of the wrecks, it is still unclear exactly how many the chase from Laurel to the West End caused. Initial estimates by MHP have the top speed of the van reaching 110 mph on Interstate 90.
Nelson said troopers made a failed attempt to stop the van with road spikes, and it continued onto Shiloh Road. It was on Shiloh Road that the report of a crash brought Billings Police into the fray. As the van drove north on Shiloh Road and then west onto Grand Avenue, a Billings Flying Service helicopter secured by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office followed overhead.
Inside the Billings Flying Service helicopter, he saw the man and woman make their way through an area along Ridgewood Lane South. An MHP trooper stopped the woman with a Taser, Linder said. An ambulance eventually transported the woman to the hospital, but the man continued through the neighborhood.
St. John said officers could see the man was armed with a handgun. He tried to enter several homes while going through the neighborhood, in one instance firing off several rounds at a door in an apparent attempt to force his way in.
“We’re just one day into a very complex investigation,” he said.