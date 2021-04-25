ID's expected Monday of man killed in Billings standoff, and body found in suspect's van

On Sunday, St. John asked residents in the Ridgeway Lane neighborhood to check their security cameras to see if they have any images from the incident.

The incident began Friday morning in Laurel when a resident noticed the suspects trying to cover the van with a tarp in the parking lot of Woods Powr Grip and called police. Officers said the man behaved strangely before getting back in the van and driving away. That started a chase that went east to Billings. County deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol joined the Laurel Police Department in the pursuit.

Sgt. Jay Nelson, the public information officer for MHP, said the agency is investigating multiple crashes that occurred during the pursuit. While no injuries have been reported from any of the wrecks, it is still unclear exactly how many the chase from Laurel to the West End caused. Initial estimates by MHP have the top speed of the van reaching 110 mph on Interstate 90.

Nelson said troopers made a failed attempt to stop the van with road spikes, and it continued onto Shiloh Road. It was on Shiloh Road that the report of a crash brought Billings Police into the fray. As the van drove north on Shiloh Road and then west onto Grand Avenue, a Billings Flying Service helicopter secured by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office followed overhead.