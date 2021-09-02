IDs of armed Lockwood robbers sought by sheriff

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two men suspected in an armed robbery in Lockwood over the weekend.

The robbery was reported early Aug. 28 at Casey’s Corner, near the Interstate 90 interchange. Both men were armed and wearing bandannas.

“We’ve got [leads] that we’re investigating. We're just asking the public for assistance in case any of them might be recognized, or if they have any other information that might help us ID the perpetrators,” Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told The Gazette.

One suspect was described as a tall white man in his early 20s wearing a red bandanna, according to an announcement from Linder released Thursday. In a security photo provided by the sheriff’s office, he is brandishing a handgun. The second suspect was wearing a pink bandanna, and described as white man in his early 20s, but shorter and with a heavier build.

Linder said nobody was hurt during the robbery, and the two suspects left Casey’s Corner with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information may call the sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929.

