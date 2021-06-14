If you think Billings is hot today, wait until tomorrow

A sweltering heat wave in Billings reached triple digits on Monday and has the potential for 105 degree highs on Tuesday, the earliest day the city has ever reached that temperature.

“We have only had a high of 105 in Billings 10 times before,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Setzenfand on Monday. “A lot of records will be broken if we stay on track.”

The record high for June 15 is 98 degrees set in 1987, and is sure to be shattered by the sunny high pressure system. The earliest Billings has ever reached 105 degrees was June 27.

This week’s weather, paired with a lack of precipitation, elevated wildfire risk for south-central Montana and triggered an excessive heat warning between noon and 9 p.m. Tuesday for the Billings region.

The CDC said excessive heat and sun can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which kills more than 600 people in the U.S each year. Symptoms include fatigue and a rapid heart rate and should be treated immediately. Setzenfand said to try and avoid the heat by staying in the shade, staying hydrated and doing most outside activities in the morning when the temperature will be in the 70s.