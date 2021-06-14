If you think Billings is hot today, wait until tomorrow

7 Day Forecast
A sweltering heat wave in Billings reached triple digits on Monday and has the potential for 105 degree highs on Tuesday, the earliest day the city has ever reached that temperature.
“We have only had a high of 105 in Billings 10 times before,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Setzenfand on Monday. “A lot of records will be broken if we stay on track.”
The record high for June 15 is 98 degrees set in 1987, and is sure to be shattered by the sunny high pressure system. The earliest Billings has ever reached 105 degrees was June 27.
This week’s weather, paired with a lack of precipitation, elevated wildfire risk for south-central Montana and triggered an excessive heat warning between noon and 9 p.m. Tuesday for the Billings region.
The CDC said excessive heat and sun can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which kills more than 600 people in the U.S each year. Symptoms include fatigue and a rapid heart rate and should be treated immediately. Setzenfand said to try and avoid the heat by staying in the shade, staying hydrated and doing most outside activities in the morning when the temperature will be in the 70s.
He said the area is on track to stay abnormally dry through June after this year’s May precipitation total was 1.15 inches below normal. March and April were also slightly below average.
“When you combine the lack of precipitation with the summer sun, everything has just really dried out,” Setzenfand said.
The high and dry conditions also prompted officials to issue a Red Flag warning, which notes ideal wildfire conditions, across Eastern Montana for Tuesday.
“If any fire were to start it would be very difficult for fire crews to handle,” said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Patrick Gilchrist. “It would be uncontrolled spreading with the high winds and low humidity.”
Gilchrist, based in Glasgow, said high heat will likely break temperatures regionwide. It will be especially dangerous to those still without power after a powerful thunderstorm battered the Sidney area.
For those without power, he recommended staying indoors. If the heat becomes unbearable, finding a neighbor or business with air conditioning is another good option.
“Also consider checking on your neighbors and your elderly, who are more susceptible to heat,” Gilchrist said.
The heat will not last forever, as the NWS predicted a cold front will move into the region on Tuesday night, bringing highs back down into the mid 80s. The sun will keep shining on the city through Friday.