If you go A celebration of Frank Ferguson’s life will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Commons 1882, 115 Shiloh Road, Suite 6. Masks are required. To view Frank's artwork, visit www.deviantart.com/frank-ferguson.

Frank Ferguson’s final piece of public art debuted shortly after his death. The Billings artist, wearing his western finery, and a smirk, is commemorated on a billboard along North 27th Street and Rimrock Road.

“I’ll see you later. Love to all,” Frank wrote, instructing his family to use the words on the billboard before his exit on Sept. 3 at age 73 after a longtime battle with COPD.

Yet, the artist whose legacy includes thousands of artful postcards, handmade birdhouses, sculptures from discarded materials, paintings, drawings, and even a collection of 800 objects made from plaster inserted into condoms and shaped into breasts, never sought the spotlight.

“He didn’t want to pursue fame or any of that,” said longtime friend and Grafix Studio founder Rich Clawson. “The billboard is brilliant. It’s the opposite of who he was. He’s advertising now that he’s dead.”

Frank leaves behind an immense collection of artwork dating back to the 1970s, but never sold his work. At his residence on Custer Avenue, dozens of boxes, drawers, and binders hold decades of correspondence he created and sent around the world under his pen name, Sirqworks. Frank was part of an international “mail art” movement that began in the '70s utilizing the postal service to send artful and intricate postcards to friends and strangers.

Frank’s works are filled with his sharp wit and cheeky observations, as are his painstakingly detailed collages. Many of the sculptures Frank made from discarded materials adorn his home, such as the angel comprised of inner tubes with a duct tape bodice and lace curtains for wings, and one of the “LeMans” statues he created from plaster casts around male blow-up dolls. Bird houses made from electronic parts, lighters, wooden rulers, an old boot, as well as numerous heart shaped ones made for his partner of 32 years, Tommie Schmidt, still hang from the rafters of the patio and throughout the house.

Frank’s remains were placed in one of these birdhouses shaped like Saturn, each wooden ring carved by his hand and glued together. A plastic ring cut from an office chair mat circles the orb.

The planetary "sat-urn" is illustrative of the subversive humor embedded throughout Frank's artworks. “His mind never stopped,” said Schmidt. “He was the smartest guy I ever knew. He was like a walking encyclopedia.”

Even a week prior to his death, Frank continued corresponding with artists around the world using mailed postcards he decorated elaborately.

Retired journalist and another longtime friend Patrick Dawson has been helping digitize thousands of Frank’s works to deviantart.com. The two were roommates in the days of the Timberline Drive house below the Rims, where artful parties in the '80s were notorious.

“He had all this talent and creativity, but he was turned off by the hypocrisy and the status seeking of the conventional art scene,” said Dawson, who felt the world Frank experienced during grad school soured him on galleries and commercial arts. “The mail art was part of that anti-art, doing this democratic sharing of images and wacky ideas among themselves nationally and internationally with mail without any commercial considerations.”

Chemicals collide

Frank was born on Jan. 31, 1947 in Grenada, Mississippi. His mother was from Roundup, and the family returned to Montana when he was a baby. He graduated high school in Roundup and later Montana State in Bozeman where he earned a chemical engineering degree in 1970. He worked for Texaco in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and ultimately Pittsburgh. Dismayed by the industrial jobs and “cloud-covered glass lab surrounded by slag pits,” Frank returned to Montana.

He would later attend Eastern Montana College (now MSUB) for a bachelor’s degree in art, graduating in 1973, and returned to Bozeman for a master's degree in fine art.

At EMC, Frank would befriend Peter Whitson Warren, a professor of art and art history who was part of “Dead School,” a weekly gathering to talk art and ideas over drinks. Warren was well-versed in Dadaism, chaos theory, and visual arts. His early portraiture and collage techniques no doubt influenced Frank, who would incorporate these ideas into his mixed media pieces.

“It was always clicking,” said Dawson. “From being an engineer, he could translate concept into reality because he knew how to use materials and processes. He could just move around comfortably with just about anything.”

Frank enjoyed assembling works. His self-portrait is comprised of stamps extricated from mail art received over the years; “day-glo” collages were made from cutting and assembling tiny pieces of fluorescent paper into elaborate scenes; the “LeMans” statues molded around a male blow-up doll were part of an installation of figures cemented to rebar with interchangeable heads displayed for several years in Butte but destroyed by vandalism.

“He relished the freedom he had,” Dawson said. “He didn’t feel under any onus like some artist may feel in this school or that school or this is that market, these are the patrons. He was totally free from all that.”

Clawson, another longtime friend, described Frank as someone who had “great vision, and he had the integrity to figure out how to have a job so he could purse his art. His stuff is not really classifiable, it’s just all over the planet.”

Though Frank could navigate between his day job and his artistic leanings, he didn’t quite fit in either realm. Dawson recalled Frank feeling the art community didn’t trust him because he worked as an engineer, and the engineering community didn’t trust him because he was an artist.

Jon Lodge, a Billings musician and artist, also struggles to summarize Frank’s artistic legacy, but saw his work as narrative. “It’s just brilliant criticism of the social condition. I just learned so much and it influenced my art making dramatically, just the possibility of being a visual artist.”

Lodge, who was primarily focused on music when he met Frank in the 1970s, said the theories and concepts Frank introduced to him made it into his artistic process. “It’s the creative energy. That you can just push your ideas out there … all the communication evolved around his own personal network of people and mail art.”

Clawson added, “His greatest contribution is inspiration.”

Timberline Drive

The art scene in Billings in the '70s and '80s was a tight circle, filled with the angst and experimentation. And, it was quite the party.

“It was the leftovers of that hippie life, the last few bits of autumn of that era,” said Dawson, who lived with Frank in a house nestled under the Rims on Timberline Drive.

Lodge, who studied jazz improvisation and composition at Berklee College of Music, said that notorious party scene on Timberline Drive was his first connection to Frank. “That’s a thread throughout this whole thing,” Lodge said. “The parties were art-creating sessions sometimes.”

During those days, Lodge and a handful of experimental musicians and artists came together to form The Primates, including Frank, Dawson, Pat Sullivan, and others playing free jazz. The twist: Lodge asked non-musicians to play and manufacture sounds, from clanging pots and pans to cutting with saws. Even an explosive device from the Army Navy Surplus store was employed.

Frank recorded each session on a boom box and archived them to tapes, which Lodge still has.

“Frank was in there with his connections to his arts and experimentations with images, the collage related work he was doing … he could just relate to assembling these sounds in an abstraction,” Lodge said. “He was translating the visual art, the sensitivity of form, and just working with sound.”

Clawson, too, first met Frank at a Timberline party, which he described as a pivotal moment in his life. “I knew right off the bat he drew the right people together, people that made things move and happen. It was like the outer door – something that makes you want to open it, to go to the next door.”

COPD Chronicles

On Jan. 19, 2004, Frank was diagnosed with COPD. His breathing troubles had become acute, and tests indicated he had the lung capacity of a much older man. He quit smoking cold turkey that day and placed his final pack of Marlboros in the freezer, where they remained unopened. He took his lighters and made birdhouses. He incorporated COPD into his works, doctoring photos of himself taken when still smoking and lamented the disease.

Though Frank hadn’t started smoking until his 30s, and he quit in his 50s, COPD would worsen as he aged. In 2009, at age 62, Frank retired from HKM Engineering for health reasons.

The pack of cigarettes in the freezer became an artifact, and remains in Frank’s collection of artwork.

“He integrated all that stuff, like an autobiography, his COPD chronicles,” Dawson said. “It was an artist chronicling his struggle with physical health.”

His partner, Tommie Schmidt, described Frank’s final days. “He kept telling me, ‘I’m not going to make it.’ I was trying to will him.” Twice a week prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Frank would receive pulmonary rehab from Billings Clinic. Those sessions were stopped when the pandemic pushed Yellowstone County into lock-down. Schmidt said when it got to be unbearable, the doctors made an exception and he returned to rehabilitation.

He made it to only eight sessions.

“Eventually it got to be too hard for him,” said Schmidt. “I kept thinking he was going to have more time. I don’t think it matters how prepared you are, you are never prepared for what happens.”

Soul mates

On Aug. 10, Schmidt and Frank celebrated 32 years together. They came together when she was 42 and he was 38. The couple never married, but were inseparable, said Schmidt.

“I was entranced when I met Frank. He was one of a kind.” The couple met at Casey’s Golden Pheasant when it was still an active music venue and social hot spot downtown. Schmidt, a docent at what would become the Yellowstone Art Museum, joined fellow museum staff at the bar after an opening for one of Frank’s shows, which took up the windows of the Hart Albin Building.

The next day, they connected again. Schmidt was at Casey’s, where she was waiting for a date who didn’t show. “But Frank was there. So we started visiting, and it went from there.”

Schmidt said Frank wasn’t outgoing, but as she got to know him better she realized what could be construed as arrogance was just his shy personality.

“He’s always been like that, never one to go around and brag about himself,” Schmidt said. “Whenever I would talk to people about how wonderful and smart he was, he would say, ‘Oh be quiet.’ He was just such a unique human being.”

Frank was a romantic homebody, and Schmidt described herself as outgoing. “He was pretty quiet and reserved, and I’m the extrovert. It worked.”

The couple enjoyed music together, and Frank would make mixtapes, including what he called “Weepies,” “love songs that would make you want to cry,” Schmidt said. The couple would dance in the living room or just sit on the couch and play Beethoven and hold hands.

“I am not the first one, and I am not the last one, that loses the love of their life. You just have to make the best of it, but it is hard. You don’t have any choice.”

Frank never had kids of his own, but Schmidt’s children embraced the artist.

Tommie's daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Steve Moss, who live in Spain, came to Montana in July and remained in Billings until Frank’s passing. Her son also made it to town just before Frank died.

“It’s hard to find words to describe how interesting he was,” said Stephanie. “Frank would play music for hours on end. He loved music as much as he did art.”

“It was interesting for us to meet him and see things he was creating,” added Steve. “He was a leader in what we now call upcycling. He would find what everyone else would call trash and could morph into all kinds of stuff. You could never have imagined what it would become.”

Stephanie described elaborate packages the couple would receive at Christmas. “Just the way he packaged the box was so fantastic, we have kept them as art pieces because they are truly works of art.”

In his honor, Schmidt is dedicating two benches to Frank, one at the Audubon Center and the other at Joel's Pond, part of a new development by YRPA behind Scheels.

“I have this big hole in my heart. There will never be anyone else for me,” said Schmidt. “I don’t want him to be forgotten.”

Photos: Works by Frank Ferguson

