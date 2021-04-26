Illicit spa ordinance gets final approval from Billings City Council

Regulations designed to penalize and shutter illicit spas performing illegal sex acts within Billings city limits received final approval from City Council on Monday night.

Council voted 7-3 to approve the final reading of the ordinance; council members Pam Purinton, Danny Choriki and Frank Ewalt, who opposed the ordinance on its first reading two weeks ago, similarly voted in opposition Monday night.

Council and city staff crafted the massage parlor ordinance as a way to penalize those businesses that operate in town without a state massage therapy license or use it as a front to offer illicit sex acts.

Council member Mike Boyett expressed his support for the ordinance, but said he wants it revisited in the future. Council member Roy Neese agreed.

"I'm gonna be the first person one year from today, calling Code Enforcement and asking if it works," Boyett said.

If it doesn't work, he'll be the first to vote to repeal it, he said.