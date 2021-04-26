Illicit spa ordinance gets final approval from Billings City Council

Regulations designed to penalize and shutter illicit spas performing illegal sex acts within Billings city limits received final approval from City Council on Monday night.
Council voted 7-3 to approve the final reading of the ordinance; council members Pam Purinton, Danny Choriki and Frank Ewalt, who opposed the ordinance on its first reading two weeks ago, similarly voted in opposition Monday night.
Council and city staff crafted the massage parlor ordinance as a way to penalize those businesses that operate in town without a state massage therapy license or use it as a front to offer illicit sex acts.
Council member Mike Boyett expressed his support for the ordinance, but said he wants it revisited in the future. Council member Roy Neese agreed.
"I'm gonna be the first person one year from today, calling Code Enforcement and asking if it works," Boyett said.
If it doesn't work, he'll be the first to vote to repeal it, he said.
The primary goal of the new ordinance is to protect those legitimate, licensed massage businesses in Billings, proponents have said.
Licensed massage therapists who have spoken out against the ordinance, many voicing their concerns again on Monday night, have said the new regulations continue to link their business to the illicit groups offering illegal sex acts.
The draft ordinance specifically prohibits nudity, sexually suggestive advertising, sexual contact, the presence of sex toys, lubricant and contraceptives, and concealing individuals from identification.
It requires licensed massage therapy businesses to operate with a city business license and a license from the state Board of Massage Therapy. To receive the city business license, therapists must show proof they own the business and that they control the premises. They're required to disclose previous convictions and previous license suspensions and revocations.
Rather than rely solely on law enforcement, the ordinance uses the city's code enforcement division to enforce the regulation part of that as a way for the city to manage the costs of enforcement and provide a way for the city to act more quickly when a complaint is made.