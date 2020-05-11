'Imagine Your Story' summer reading program planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Billings Public Library will host its annual summer reading program for families, teens and adults.

Themed “Imagine Your Story,” the program will be held online, and registration is open.

Children ages 0-18 may log books/minutes read to start earning points towards the purchase of raffle tickets for prizes.

Teens can check the teen page of the library’s website for up-to-date information on summer reading as well as the library’s other programs and events planned for teens throughout the summer.

Story Time, Books and Babies and a Chapter Book Club will take place with special performers and activities. Weekly missions and treasure hunts will begin the week of June 8. A full schedule is available on the children’s page of the library’s website.

Starting June 1, adults may participate in exciting weekly missions, follow the library’s activities on Facebook, check out its YouTube video tutorials, and start reading, logging and reviewing summer reads for a chance to win fun prizes.

Book bags and prizes will be available for curbside pickup at the end of the program.

In a press release, the library encouraged pre-readers and readers of all ages to sign up at billingslibrary.org or by downloading the ReadSquared app.

