Lucky’s Market, located at 1603 Grand Ave., will host Impact Day on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
According to a news release from the store, 10% of the store’s total sales from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. that day will be donated to Billings Public Schools' Backpack Meals Program.
Many low-income students get their meals through school-sponsored free breakfast and lunch programs. On weekends, many of the kids go hungry. The mission of the Backpack Program is to meet the needs of hungry children by providing them with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on the weekends and school vacations when other resources are not available.
More information about the Backpack Program is available at the “Billings Public Schools BackPack Meals Program (BPMP)” page on Facebook.