In a race against extinction, Crow language becomes one of the 'best documented Native languages' with dictionary

Dr. Emerson Bull Chief is used to questions about spelling.

Sometimes the questions will come when he’s sitting in his office at Little Big Horn College, phone ringing with Crow elders and curious strangers. Other times, it’ll be in person, happenstance questions as he goes about his day. He can usually rattle the spelling off, but sometimes he pauses, blinks, and the checks his online dictionary.

As someone who grew up speaking Crow at home, it’s not the meaning of the word that escapes him. It’s the written form.

“Most of us don’t know how to read Crow, how to spell Crow,” Bull Chief said.

Like many indigenous languages in the United States, the Crow language — or Apsáalooke — is facing the threat of extinction. But a recent expansion of the Crow dictionary seeks to change that.

Language extinction happens when children of speakers stop learning the language of their parents. As speakers age and perish, the knowledge of the language dies with them, erasing a facet of their culture. According to The Language Conservancy, a national nonprofit that aims to revitalize endangered languages, around 2,900 of over 7,000 languages are at risk of being lost.

At the current rate of endangerment, TLC estimates 90% of all languages will become extinct within a century.

“Language is the lifeblood of culture and the core of identity,” the TLC website reads. “When indigenous people are able to maintain or learn their languages, they are healthier and more successful.”

Language loss has many causes, but most center on displacement of children or young people. For over a century, boarding schools established by the United States government would punish Native American students for using their home language or culture. Later, the growth of cities would draw young people away from reservations in the search for jobs, many leaving their Indigenous roots behind.

For the Crow people, this has been a looming threat for years. Younger generations speak Crow less often, some tribal members say, and many are learning English as their first language instead of Crow.

This expanded dictionary is a key step in keeping the Crow language alive, Bull Chief said. Even if speakers die, there is still a chance for the language to be taught and kept on.

“It’s a landmark,” Bull Chief said. “A physical object to represent our language.”

The dictionary took nearly a decade to make, with the help of hundreds of Crow speakers documenting and translating words.

Two summers were spent in a process called rapid word collection. Crow tribal members were given generic themes and told to say anything they wanted about them. A tribal member could be asked, “What do you know about water?”

One person would describe its color or calmness. “Shúakaate,” they might say, meaning to be blue.

Another would talk about the weather or uses in farming. “Xaleé íikasshe,” they might say, meaning to rain heavily.

A third would think of its religious importance and role in the Crow traditions. “Iichíhkbaalia,” they might say, meaning First Maker, the original Crow term for God.

The purposefully open-ended questions would allow tribal members to go down nearly endless lines of thoughts, generating thousands of words that would be documented by the facilitator and stored for future translation.

Next, a team of anthropologists, linguists and similar tribal experts would help spell and gloss the words.

Glossing is the process of translating something with connotation in mind, co-editor of the Crow dictionary Dr. Timothy McCleary said. For example, while a word might literally mean “to leave,” it might be used exclusively for traveling frequently. Therefore, it will be glossed into “to leave or travel frequently” to prevent it from being confused with words that mean leaving one’s family or leaving a situation.

Spelling could also be a challenge at times, McCleary said. Like Bull Chief said, many Crow speakers didn’t learn to read or write in their native language, so the alphabet and construction of words had to be heavily considered.

Another obstacle was the nature of Crow language itself. It’s a tonal language, McCleary said, so it’s structurally different than English.

Tonal languages rely on repetitive, common sounds and pronounce them differently depending on the context. One word can be pronounced several different ways, each with a unique meaning. For the Crow language, this meant figuring out how to spell these tonal differences and help learners pronounce it from text.

“We have nearly 20,000 Crow words,” McCleary said. “It’s now one of the best documented Native languages in the United States.”

The final product was unveiled early June with 100 physical copies and an online edition that features pronunciation guides and recordings of Native speakers. The online edition is the one Bull Chief checks when he needs help with spelling.

The first 100 copies were handed out for free at their debut celebration, eagerly claimed by Crow community members that helped complete the project. The physical dictionaries are currently out of stock, Bull Chief said, but more are anticipated to come. Their first priority is to get the dictionaries to the Crow people who want to learn --- and there’s nearly 14,000 tribal members out there, Bull Chief said.

But the online version is up and running, Bull Chief said. With an easy search of “crow dictionary,” a website appears that can translate English to Crow and vice-versa. An app is also available for download, appearing with an icon of an orange and blue book.

“It’s making us a little more modern, which is especially important for younger people,” Bull Chief.

It joins a collection of education materials distributed by the Crow Language Consortium, a group of Crow schools, colleges and educators. The Crow Language Consortium has also created vocabulary posters, textbooks, audio CDs, educational curriculum, children’s stories, flashcards and summer classes for educators and students alike.

With both online and physical copies in circulation, the Crow language takes further steps in keeping Crow culture alive, Bull Chief said. The work isn’t over, he said, but he’s excited to see progress being made. He remembers the joy of his community when the dictionary was released.

Bull Chief thought of his experience growing up speaking but unable to read Crow. He said it’s exciting to see a resource that can change that for future generations.

“A book, something physical,” Bull Chief said. “It’s ephemeral. It’s kind of a representation of how we still love something that can last.”