Desperation rose in Billings with each degree the temperature dipped as the holiday season approached in 1919.
The city, like the rest of the country, was struggling as a prolonged coal miner strike cooled the furnaces of commerce and industry and kept home fires burning at barely enough to survive.
From Nov. 1, when the United Mine Workers walked off jobs around the country, until a few days before Christmas, coal shortages kept specially appointed city Fuel Administrator T.P. Clemow rationing delivery of the precious commodity to homes and businesses that largely still depended on coal for warmth.
To add to the misery 100 years ago, winter arrived early and hard. The first big snow fell Sept. 28, and it kept coming through mid-December. Record low temperatures ate away at meager supplies of fuel. The temperature on Dec. 1 dove to 29 below. The next day, it plunged even further, to minus 34, and repeated that on Dec. 8. On Dec. 12, it "warmed" to minus 25.
During a special city council meeting Dec. 4, an emergency ordinance was passed indefinitely closing schools, churches, dance halls, theaters, moving picture shows, bowling alleys, pool halls and penny arcades. Stores and businesses would be allowed to operate only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., putting a dent in Christmas shopping sales.
“Passage of the ordinance was prompted by the dwindling fuel supply and growing acuteness of the coal situation in Billings,” The Billings Gazette reported. “In effect, it is more drastic than any war-restrictive measures enforced here.”
The ordinance was not popular and lasted only a week. Merchants were soon restored to regular hours and most other restrictions were lifted. But grade school students did not return to school until after the first of the year. The high school, which was heated from the city’s central plant and not a private supply, was reopened. Students were advised to wear heavy coats because the building had been closed so long it would take some time to heat.
Although it didn’t prove necessary in the end, the city arranged to provide shelter for hundreds of families at the Methodist, Presbyterian and Congregational churches if the situation worsened.
“Many of the families are experiencing hunger as well as cold, as the coal shortage has thrown some of the men out of work and they are unable to buy groceries,” according to The Gazette.
At least 4,000 Montana miners stopped working just after midnight Nov. 1, including 1,175 from the Roundup, Klein and Carpenter Creek mines in Musselshell County and another 1,280 from the Red Lodge, Bearcreek, Bridger and Fromberg field in Carbon County. Most would not be back until the middle of December.
One hundred years ago, the country ran on coal, from railroad engines to home heating. Railroads confiscated much of the available coal supply before it got to its intended destinations and doled it out irregularly. In the wake of the emergency, most passenger service was suspended as of Dec. 8, a hardship for hundreds of homesteaders hoping to spend Christmas with family they had left behind in the East. Train service wasn’t fully restored until Dec. 18.
Billings consumed an estimated 300 tons of coal a day and reserves had been running low for months because of a shortage of rail cars. The city had a central heating plant that supplied 300 of its largest power consumers as well as many private residences. It kept operating, but at a diminished rate, reducing its temperature from 70 to 50 degrees. Customers and the public were advised to substitute gas, electric or oil heaters where they could.
Everyone in need of coal had to appear in person at the fuel administrator’s office in City Hall to place an order. Applicants had to state how much coal they already had on hand. A patrolman accompanied each delivery to make sure no one exaggerated his or her need.
“In several instances, it was found that the customer had misrepresented the amount of coal in his bin and the supply ordered was delivered elsewhere,” The Gazette noted. The fuel administrator announced just after Thanksgiving that the names of anyone found to be hoarding coal would be published in the newspaper.
That same day, Fuel Administrator Clemow said that his office had 1,000 orders for coal and that many of the orders could not be filled. No coal was being sold to ranchers or anyone else who could use wood for heat. The city fuel administrator also took over the task of distributing cord wood as it became available. Volunteers, including many from the high school, formed wood-cutting parties to ease the shortage.
In desperation, on Dec. 3 Mayor W. Lee Mains called for volunteers to operate the Bearcreek coal mines, and asked the governor for troops to protect them.
You have free articles remaining.
“The present situation in Billings is more than an emergency,” The Gazette declared. “It is a crisis.”
By Dec. 8, a train carrying 80 volunteers arrived in Bearcreek accompanied by a detachment of federal troops. It had been a harrowing 22-hour trip through an intense blizzard. Temperatures well below zero plagued their work in the mine, testing the courage and resolve of many volunteers more used to sitting behind a desk. The mining town didn’t welcome them, but the Billings contingent encountered no trouble from the striking union members. Soldiers equipped with machine guns and automatic rifles were stationed in the camp, and pickets were posted to the surrounding hills.
When they heard that many of the volunteers needed warmer clothing and supplies, businesses and townspeople put together funds to send them. The volunteers were to be paid the regular wages of a miner.
It took time for the volunteers to get the coal to Billings and the supply remained critical. The city council passed a resolution on Dec. 10 recommending the city’s teams and wagons be deployed to distribute small quantities of coal in emergency cases. Citizens could stop the drivers on their routes through town. Reports had reached the council of destitute citizens breaking up their furniture for firewood to keep from freezing.
“City officials, in investigating some of these reports, not only found them to be true, but in numerous instances found from one to three members of families ill from exposure while the children were compelled to stay in bed to keep warm,” The Gazette reported.
Although the United Mine Workers had reached agreement on Dec. 10, new supplies of coal did not begin immediately. Miners in Carbon County refused to go back to work until the volunteers and the troops left.
In what the newspaper described on Dec. 13, as the worst blizzard in many years, the volunteers at Bearcreek continued their mission. Whether the carloads of coal they had mined could reach Billings, however, was touch and go as the tracks were buried by blowing snow and ice packed hard by temperatures of at least 18 below.
By then, the last of Billings’ emergency coal supply had been scavenged from school basements.
“Unless we receive the cars now on the way from Bearcreek many homes in Billings will face the night without a lump of fuel in the house,” Clemow warned.
The city was prepared to commandeer every vehicle in town to take hundreds of freezing citizens to shelter in churches. Two rail cars packed with coal arrived in the city just in time to avoid such drastic measures.
The city announced that 17 wagons would begin delivering coal to homes on Dec. 14 and another four teams would supply the city heating plant. Householders were asked to keep watch for the wagon and help unload the coal.
Union miners at Bearcreek and Red Lodge returned to work Dec. 16, but in Billings, officials expected the coal situation to remain critical for a week or longer.
On the 17th, the 80 volunteer miners returned bringing with them 300 tons of coal — enough with careful use — to last until regular shipments from the mines could be resumed. In all, 115 volunteers from Billings had worked in the mines during the strike.
“Unshaven, grimy with coal dust, weary almost to exhaustion, but filled with high enthusiasm, the volunteers disembarked at the union station and were welcomed by a delegation of citizens,” The Gazette reported. “Transportation was provided for the men to their homes.”
To add to the sense of relief, it was announced that mines in Roundup would open on Dec. 18.
On Dec. 20, The Gazette reported that the city Fuel Administration “will virtually go out of existence today.” Shipments of coal would now be returned to the hands of the 12 privately owned coal supply companies in Billings.