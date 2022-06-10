In answer to rash of gun violence, city officials turn to neighborhood barbecues

Billings is turning to the healing power of barbecue.

After a rash of stabbings, chases, gunfire between Billings Police officers and suspects and one firearms-charged hostage situation in the Heights, city officials are looking for ways to draw the community together.

"There is no single cause...and there are no simple solutions," six council members and Mayor Bill Cole wrote in an open letter to the community on Friday. "As local government officials, we feel that a good starting point is to bring back the tight-knit communities that many of us grew up with, and that starts with building strong neighborhoods."

To that end, Cole and the six council members are calling on Billings residents to organize a neighborhood barbecue.

"Gather for a night and enjoy the company of old friends," they wrote. "Shoot the breeze with the family across the street and connect with the folks who live next door. It will be great for you and great for our community."

Hanging like a backdrop over the recent spasms of violence in Billings are a number of high-profile national mass shootings last month from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

These events take a heavy toll on their communities, particularly on the families of the victims and the law enforcement officers involved, Cole said.

While Billings has seen dramatic police shootouts and car chases this spring, violent crime in the city has fallen 17% from this time last year, said Billings Police Chief Rich St. John.

Much of that 17% has come in a drop of sex offenses and partner or family member assaults, St. John said.

That's a result of more active enforcement and engagement from the officers and prosecutors who specialize in these crimes due to increased funding from the public safety mill levy passed by voters last year, he said.

However, police have seen an increase in assault cases, particularly strangulation.

"People do not know how to disagree," St. John said.

And so Billings' elected leaders are encouraging more neighborhood bonding with a good barbecue to help build up the tight-knit communities of the past.

"We know that a neighborhood barbecue will not solve all our community’s problems, but the longest journey begins with a single step," they wrote. "Billings is special. Let’s keep it that way — one neighborhood at a time."

City leaders acknowledged throwing together a neighborhood barbecue can be expensive and so to help they've offered to connect those organizing a barbecue with individuals or organizations that can offer assistance if it's needed.

Cole and the council members involved — Ed Gulick, Kendra Shaw, Danny Choriki, Denise Joy, Mike Boyett and Tom Rupsis — even said they'd show up and help.

"If scheduling allows, we welcome the chance to help cook, serve, or clean up," they wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.