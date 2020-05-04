You are the owner of this article.
In Billings, graduation could be 'larger gathering,' maybe at Metra
West High graduation

Students file in to the arena for the West High graduation ceremonies at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in 2019. School officials are exploring the possibility of still having graduation events at the Metra despite caution surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

After previously rolling out ideas for small-group, no-spectator high school graduation ceremonies, Billings high schools could be looking at a more traditional ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Superintendent Greg Upham said that, after consulting with Billings Clinic's disease control team, the district is looking at hosting graduation at MetraPark's First Interstate Arena.

The venue has been home to graduation ceremonies for West, Senior, and Skyview high schools in recent years. 

“I feel more comfortable with the level of expertise that we have to at least go out and look at the Metra,” Upham told district trustees Monday during a virtual meeting. 

He emphasized that graduation plans can still change quickly with the monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Billings' status as the state's largest school district creates unique challenges for gathering. There's no final plan on the books. 

Upham floated the possibility of two days of graduations that would help address issues like how many students and guests could be in the Metra, and how bathroom and cleaning processes would work.

"We're not going to be able to allow the number that has gone in before, by a long shot," Upham said. 

A plan rolled out April 27 received significant criticism from community members, which Upham acknowledged. That plan would have had small groups of 10 students receiving diplomas at one time, with no spectators. 

"We deserve to have our families there cheering us on," wrote West High senior Madison Molm in an email to the school board's public account. "We don’t want to walk across a small stage at the school, not shake anyone's hand or give our favorite teachers a hug, pick up our diploma off a table, and then leave."

The district is still targeting its originally scheduled May 24 date for graduation ceremonies, Upham said, and would prefer to add ceremonies the day before if needed. There's no set date for a decision about the plans for ceremonies. 

Upham said that fewer than 10 students from each school said they wouldn't participate in graduation, but acknowledged that the number could grow. 

Trustee Janna Hafer thanked Upham for considering other options after last week's rollout, but also asked about potential liability issues with graduation. 

Liability is a fair concern, Upham said, and district lawyer Jeff Weldon said that the ceremony's "strictly voluntary" status helps insulate the district.

Numbers for students attending graduation ceremonies can change up until the day diplomas are handed out, Upham said, but school figures show that about 320 Skyview students, 400 West students, and 380 Senior students plan to walk at graduation. 

Plans for the graduation ceremonies fall under Upham's purview, he wrote in an email to trustees on April 30 in response to an email from trustee Russ Hall asking about the school board's role. 

"Ceremonies are an important part of our lives, and I always look forward to spring graduations," Upham wrote. "I know such ceremonies are important to the students and their families. As much as I love seeing families and students celebrate this important milestone, no person’s health is worth unnecessarily putting at risk."

