In Billings, graduation could be 'larger gathering,' maybe at Metra

After previously rolling out ideas for small-group, no-spectator high school graduation ceremonies, Billings high schools could be looking at a more traditional ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Greg Upham said that, after consulting with Billings Clinic's disease control team, the district is looking at hosting graduation at MetraPark's First Interstate Arena.

The venue has been home to graduation ceremonies for West, Senior, and Skyview high schools in recent years.

“I feel more comfortable with the level of expertise that we have to at least go out and look at the Metra,” Upham told district trustees Monday during a virtual meeting.

He emphasized that graduation plans can still change quickly with the monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Billings' status as the state's largest school district creates unique challenges for gathering. There's no final plan on the books.

Upham floated the possibility of two days of graduations that would help address issues like how many students and guests could be in the Metra, and how bathroom and cleaning processes would work.

"We're not going to be able to allow the number that has gone in before, by a long shot," Upham said.