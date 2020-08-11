In strange twist, lawsuit hampers Billings public safety levy

The potential multimillion-dollar expense is the “result of staggering incompetence by city officials and years of inexcusable fee churning by its attorneys."

Asked by The Billings Gazette to comment, Doug James, one of the attorneys handling the case for the city, said in an email, "because of the rules governing class action cases, we cannot discuss the cases until we receive a ruling from the court."

Franchise fees

Beginning in 1992, the city has tacked on 4 or 5% in monthly franchise fees to its water, wastewater and garbage disposal bills. Typically, a franchise fee is charged by a utility or other entity and paid to the city as a sort of rent for using public property to run its pipes, or poles or wires.

But, in this case, “the term ‘franchise fee’ is a lie,” Monforton said in the suit. “ … The franchise fees were not fees and there never was any franchise involved. The city water, wastewater services and solid waste disposal services directly to customers rather than contracting with a franchise.”