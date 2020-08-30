'In the hot zone': Yellowstone County inmate worried amid COVID-19 outbreak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amid a COVID-19 outbreak at the Billings jail where he’s been held since March, Eugene Linwood said he’s frustrated and worried.

“I have concerns,” he said, in a phone call Thursday from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. “I’m 57 years old.”

Linwood said he has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pre-diabetes, and has been issued an inhaler and put on a special diet for medical reasons.

He was one of 40 men to test negative last week for the virus. Another 30 are positive. Four female inmates tested positive last week, as well.

Linwood said he and others in the jail have been in touch with family and friends for support.

“But they don’t know what to do,” he said. “They shower me and others with, you know, their blessings and prayers, but we still are in the hot zone right now.”

As of Friday, Linwood was one of 472 inmates inside the county jail, built to hold 434 people.