In Worden, Ballantine, fixing unsafe water system has gotten complicated since COVID-19 hit

One potential option is a new water treatment facility. That could cost an estimated $4-$5 million, a manager for Great West Engineering in Billings said in August.

Meanwhile, volunteers continue to meet the community's immediate needs by distributing donated bottled water in Worden.

It's only recently that Fredericks and his wife have taken a step back from running the volunteer water distribution station on Saturdays. The new volunteer in charge is WBYC board member Joey Oltrogge.

"I've had a few medical problems recently that are complicated by the coronavirus, too," Fredericks said. "One reason I was so relieved when Joey offered to take the reigns is because it was getting to be a hardship for me."

Some people in the area during the past few months may have installed water treatment systems in their homes, Fredericks said, so fewer people have needed the donated water in recent weeks. Still, the water distribution system goes through about two pallets of donated water a week.

The water supply had begun to dwindle until the Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative donated more in early March. Heights Ace Hardware, Stockman Bank in Worden, Valley Farmers Supply in Worden and R&R Hardware in Huntley also have donated water.