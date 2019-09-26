For the first time ever, the Montana Nonprofit Association and the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Montana Chapter are joining forces to honor philanthropic and nonprofit impact in Montana. Together, they will showcase individuals, nonprofit organizations, and businesses that embody the spirit of philanthropy and nonprofit leadership across the state at an awards dinner they have coined “Montana’s Best.”
According to a news release from the MNA, the event will celebrate the significant role philanthropy and civic leadership play in Montana’s vibrancy and well-being. The dinner, coinciding with MNA’s annual conference, will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Ten awardees will each receive a $1,000 cash contribution to donate to the organization they represent or so designate.
Awardees from Billings include:
- Greg and Eileen McDonald, Outstanding Philanthropists.
- Dona Hagen, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser.
- Forward Montana Foundation for Nonprofit Leadership Development (Billings, Bozeman and Missoula).
Other awardees from throughout the state being honored are:
- First Interstate Bank of Bozeman, Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation.
- Traci Weller, Bozeman, Outstanding Fundraising Professional.
- Isabelle Melton, Helena, Outstanding Youth Fundraiser.
- Missoula Aging Services, Missoula, for demonstrating exceptional leadership on its board of directors.
- Montana Economic Developers Association, Bozeman, for being an Influential Nonprofit Advocate on a public policy issue.
- Bridgercare for Nonprofit Innovation in unifying people around a cause.
- Beaverhead Development Corp. Jaycee Park Renovation, Dillon, for Effectiveness on a Small Budget.
- Mary Peterson, former executive director of Eagle Mount Bozeman, Legacy Award, for meaningful contributions to the nonprofit sector and philanthropic culture in Montana.
Sarah Calhoun, founder of the Red Ant Pants Music Festival, will give the keynote address at Montana’s Best. She'll discuss the intersection of nonprofit leadership and philanthropy as it relates to Montana’s vitality and aspirations. Calhoun was named the 2012 National Women in Business Champion for the Small Business Administration, the 2011 Entrepreneur of the Year for the State of Montana, and in 2018 Calhoun was inducted into the Montana Business Hall of Fame.
Tickets, half-tables and tables for Montana’s Best are available at mtnonprofit.org/philanthropic-nonprofit-impact-awards or by calling Montana Nonprofit Association at 406-449-3717.