Incoming freshmen improve enrollment at MSUB

Despite the improvements made in the year since the outbreak of COVID-19 caused a nationwide drop in college enrollment, the headcount at MSUB is still down from the 4,416 students reported in the fall of 2019. Administrators at MSUB have contended with a lull in enrollment for nearly a decade. During the past 10 years, the headcount at the university peaked in 2012 at 5,000 students.

For the past several years, offering dual enrollment for high school students in School District 2 has been a part of the university’s strategic plan for improving enrollment. Data for this semester showed a drastic increase in high schoolers enrolled in MSUB courses compared to last year.

Indigenous graduate students at MSUB also increased by 22%, continuing a trend since the spring of this year in improving Native American enrollment.

Enrollment in the university’s welding and metal fabrication certificate jumped by 120%, and its associate degree program rose by 13%. MSUB Director of University Communications and Marketing Maureen Brakke said the increase can be attributed to an increase in marketing for City College’s trade programs, with many people pivoting their careers throughout the pandemic.

“They’re thinking, ‘It’s now or never,’” she said.