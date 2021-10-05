Incoming freshmen improve enrollment at MSUB

Overall enrollment at Montana State University Billings has rebounded since the fall of 2020, with an increase in first-time freshmen.
The university also saw a jump in trade school students and those looking to enter the health care industry, according to data released Monday.
“What it tells me is that students are looking at these professions and seeing local opportunities,” said MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa.
Campuses across Montana are seeing a boost in headcounts going into this school year. Enrollment at the University of Montana in Missoula increased for the first time in nearly a decade, the Missoulian reported, bolstered by a 30% increase in incoming first-time freshmen. Montana State University reported a record-setting freshman class of 3,871 students, according the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
MSUB tallied 4,112 students for fall 2021, with 2,375 students enrolled at University Campus and 1,737 at City College. The number of first-time freshmen increased by 10% compared to last year, according to data from the university, and students from Yellowstone County enrolling also increased by 13%.
Despite the improvements made in the year since the outbreak of COVID-19 caused a nationwide drop in college enrollment, the headcount at MSUB is still down from the 4,416 students reported in the fall of 2019. Administrators at MSUB have contended with a lull in enrollment for nearly a decade. During the past 10 years, the headcount at the university peaked in 2012 at 5,000 students.
For the past several years, offering dual enrollment for high school students in School District 2 has been a part of the university’s strategic plan for improving enrollment. Data for this semester showed a drastic increase in high schoolers enrolled in MSUB courses compared to last year.
Indigenous graduate students at MSUB also increased by 22%, continuing a trend since the spring of this year in improving Native American enrollment.
Enrollment in the university’s welding and metal fabrication certificate jumped by 120%, and its associate degree program rose by 13%. MSUB Director of University Communications and Marketing Maureen Brakke said the increase can be attributed to an increase in marketing for City College’s trade programs, with many people pivoting their careers throughout the pandemic.
“They’re thinking, ‘It’s now or never,’” she said.
Hicswa said that a recent review of labor trends showed that the one area that showed the most potential for programs at MSUB was the health care industry. This semester saw increases in students in the university’s psychology, psychiatric rehabilitation and health administration programs. This is also a waitlist in place for nursing students looking to enter MSUB’s RN to BSN program, Hicswa said.
“Health care professions is an area that we see incredible potential for growth,” she said.