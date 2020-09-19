Increased substance abuse during pandemic will affect kids, Billings law enforcement warns

Largely that debate has bypassed Montana schools. A proposal to the Helena City Council that would have pulled police from schools and redirected the money toward mental health resources was set aside for this year.

Each of the law enforcement officials attending Friday's meeting repeatedly mentioned funding being important for their agencies.

"We're always looking for the extra grant, the extra something, so that we can do our job more efficiently and put more cops on the street (and in schools)," Yellowstone County Undersheriff Sam Bofto said.

Police in schools play a critical role in developing good relationships between officers and kids, he said.

There are about 60 SROs in Montana, Arntzen said, according to a recent compilation. She said that whether to employ one should be a decision left to schools and local police, but that she believes schools should have more.

School safety is a frequent topic for the Republican, who is running for re-election against Democrat Melissa Romano this fall. She has held similar panels in the past, and participated in a White House roundtable on the topic in December 2018.

