Incumbent Yellowstone County Commissioner Ostlund wins fourth term

Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund defeated Democrat opponent Darryl Wilson to win his fourth term in Tuesday’s general election.

Early results had Republican Ostlund with 47,595 votes by 11 p.m. Tuesday night, with Wilson at 26,350, according to the state’s election tracking website.

The 68-year-old Ostlund first took office in 2002 for District No. 1, which encompasses the southern part of the county, including parts of Lockwood and the South Side of Billings. Voters elect all three commissioners on a county-wide basis to six-year terms.

Both Ostlund and Wilson ran unopposed in the June primary.

Wilson previously ran as a Democrat candidate for county commissioner in 2014, losing in that year's primary to Jim Ronquillo. He is currently serving as the president of the Yellowstone River Parks Association, a local non-profit centered on improving the public parks and trails along the Yellowstone River.

Ostlund will be earning a salary of about $96,000 annually, which includes longevity pay.

Neither Ostlund nor Wilson could be reached for comment Tuesday.

