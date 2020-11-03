Incumbents lead in key Billings-area legislative races

The candidates also talked about the coronavirus' effect on the state's economy, with Karjala stating that taxing people from out of state would help with potential shortfalls, and noted that legalizing and taxing marijuana would help. As of 10:45 p.m., the ballots to legalize marijuana, Constitutional Initiative 118 has garnered 212,930 "yes" votes and 147,717 "no" votes, and Initiative 190 with 212,776 "yes" votes and 155,871 "no" votes.

Karjala said Tuesday night that if she wins another term, she'll focus on a bill during the 2021 Legislative Session that will focus on capping the price of insulin at $35, and will work with major organizations like the American Diabetes Association.

“It’s a big issue,” Karjala said.

Karjala has been working on campaigns since 2007, and said that this was the strangest one yet, having to resort to a mail campaign rather than knocking on doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verrill-Rhys said that if she doesn't make it ahead, she will continue to work on important issues as a private citizen, including education, criminal justice reform and the foster care system.

“I met some wonderful people and I feel good about what I accomplished,” Verrill-Rhys said Tuesday night.

House District 49