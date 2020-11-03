Incumbents lead in key Billings-area legislative races

Early returns in four key Billings-area legislative districts show three incumbents holding a lead over their opponents Tuesday night.
Results for Billings' legislative races may be found on the the Yellowstone County Elections Office website at https://www.co.yellowstone.mt.gov/elections/results/rindex.asp
Results for Eastern Montana's legislative races may be found at https://sosmt.gov/elections/results/.
House District 48
Democrat Jessica Karjala holds a lead over Republican Leigh Verrill-Rhys, with 2,520 votes to 2,173 votes as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Karjala first won the seat in 2015 representing a slice of north Billings that stretches toward the West End. Verrill-Rhys, a political newcomer and recent resident of Montana is a writer, website developer and is employed by Stock Market Analyst & Newsletter Publication.
Both candidates have opposing views on a few key topics like Montana's investment in renewable energy, Medicaid expansion, and others.
Verrill-Rhys calls Medicaid expansion "an example of a government-run program gone wild," while Karjala noted that many Montanans depend on the program and that if federal funding was lost, "we cannot make up for the loss of funding at the state level," according to The Gazette's 2020 Voter Guide.
The candidates also talked about the coronavirus' effect on the state's economy, with Karjala stating that taxing people from out of state would help with potential shortfalls, and noted that legalizing and taxing marijuana would help. As of 10:45 p.m., the ballots to legalize marijuana, Constitutional Initiative 118 has garnered 212,930 "yes" votes and 147,717 "no" votes, and Initiative 190 with 212,776 "yes" votes and 155,871 "no" votes.
Karjala said Tuesday night that if she wins another term, she'll focus on a bill during the 2021 Legislative Session that will focus on capping the price of insulin at $35, and will work with major organizations like the American Diabetes Association.
“It’s a big issue,” Karjala said.
Karjala has been working on campaigns since 2007, and said that this was the strangest one yet, having to resort to a mail campaign rather than knocking on doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Verrill-Rhys said that if she doesn't make it ahead, she will continue to work on important issues as a private citizen, including education, criminal justice reform and the foster care system.
“I met some wonderful people and I feel good about what I accomplished,” Verrill-Rhys said Tuesday night.
House District 49
Democrat Emma Kerr-Carpenter holds a lead over Republican Colin Nygaard in the race to represent House District 49, with 1,953 to 1,390 votes in returns as of 10:45 p.m.
Kerr-Carpenter won the seat against Nygaard in 2018, which spans much of Billings' South Side.
Kerr-Carpenter has held that eliminating Medicaid expansion during a pandemic would be "cruel and ugly," but said that she would work to preserve health care by shifting people to regular Medicaid and partnering with private insurance and employers to offer an affordable health care option, according to the Voter Guide.
Nygaard, who is running in HD 49 for the second time since 2018, has held traditionally Republican viewpoints in the past of opposing higher taxes and defending gun rights. In terms of Medicaid, Nygaard stated in The Gazette Voter Guide in 2018 that "able-bodied adults" are taking resources from vulnerable Montanans. The program has "multiple loopholes" and disincentivizes people to work.
Kerr-Carpenter has also held education, taxes and public lands as prioritized issues.
But she is aware that the 2021 Legislative Session will be different, as the state battles with rising COVID-19 cases and a recession brought on by the pandemic.
“We’re looking at a really tough legislative session,” Kerr-Carpenter said.
Senate District 21
Republic Jason Small holds a tentative lead over Democrat Rae Peppers in very early returns with 999 to 705 votes.
As of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, only Yellowstone, Rosebud and Powder River counties had begun reporting preliminary returns.
Only seven precincts are fully reporting and two are partially reporting out of 30.
Small is running for re-election for the SD 21 seat, which represents portions of Yellowstone, Big Horn, Rosebud and Powder River counties, and the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservations.
Small has held the seat since 2017. Democrat Rae Peppers is currently serving her fourth term as a representative for HD 41.
Both candidates have used their time in office to address the plight of missing and murdered Native Americans in Montana.
Most notably, in 2019 Peppers sponsored Hanna’s Act, a bill created a missing person’s specialist in Montana and Small sponsored the Looping in Native Communities (LINC) Act, which created a task force meant to address the high rate that American Indians go missing or are murdered.
Senate District 26
Republican Chris Friedel is in the lead over Democrat Margie MacDonald, with 4,293 votes to 4,054 as of 10:45 p.m.
Friedel, a former Billings City Council member, filed in February to run for the seat to represent Senate District 26 against Rep. Rodney Garcia, after Garcia ignored calls to resign from his position in February following his comments during a GOP rally where he said socialists should be shot or thrown in jail. Friedel defeated Garcia for the SD 26 seat during the legislative primaries in June. Garcia currently holds the seat for House District 52.
MacDonald has held the seat for SD 26 since 2017, which represents north-central Billings. She previously served four terms representing District 54 and District 51.
MacDonald is in favor of saving Medicaid expansion, stating that it has created jobs and kept rural hospitals from closing. Friedel has suggested that Montana should look at how other states have used state-level resources for their Medicaid programs without increasing residents' tax burden.
She's carried ten bills to final passage, including a bill in 2019 that was signed into law that gives law enforcement new tools to combat sex trafficking.
While serving on the city council, Friedel voted against pay raises for council members and helped to establish a diversion program for inmates at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. Public safety is a primary concern for Friedel, who wants to establish a diversion program in each county.
