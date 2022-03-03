Indian educators at Billings public schools engage with grandparents raising grandchildren

Native educators in the Billings School District are working to engage with tribal elders, especially grandparents who may be the main caretakers of their grandchildren.

Coordinators gathered recently with elders to help them with tasks like checking grades and attendance online, support groups, legal resources, summer camps, college counselors, and housing.

“If we can get them engaged at the elementary level, then the junior high level shouldn’t be as intimidating, and by high school they will know the ropes,” said Josie Brady, an Indian Education coordinator at McKinley elementary and Lewis and Clark middle school.

At least 16 grandparents associated with 65 students (some of them have graduated) completed surveys to help organizers continually communicate with them. About 20 kids younger than school age were also present.

The session was a similar atmosphere to the monthly, Native family nights.

“First of all, just having a free dinner and I don’t have to think about dinner is ‘wow,’ ” said Jodi Bulltail who attended with her three grandchildren: a one-year-old girl, a seven-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.

Since December, she has been trying to foster the baby, said Bulltail who also works full-time.

The 15-year-old girl and her friend quietly played with the baby during the meeting. The three of them looked happy as can be, giggling while the younger boy watched a movie in the child-care area.

There are approximately 7,700 grandparents raising grandchildren in Montana, according to a brochure from Montana State University Extension, which offers a support group by Zoom or phone among other resources.

“There are many reasons why a relative child is being raised by a kinship caregiver including family crisis, parental substance abuse problems, death, mental or physical health issues, financial difficulties, abandonment, or military deployment,” read the brochure.

Bulltail is frustrated with the process to foster a child. She was able to receive a birth certificate for the baby and a social security card, but the process should have been more efficient, she said.

“Even if they have high turnover, the process should already be sitting there and you just go through it… I think if they had that handled, they would probably get more foster parents for kids.”

There are many success stories, as in the case of Gage Cook, a senior at Billings West. He plans to graduate on time and walk to receive his diploma. He was recently nominated to serve as secretary for the Billings Tribal Council, which is comprised of students and organizes events for Native youth in the district.

“In something like my case where my parents weren’t available, I was bouncing between my mom and my dad, sleeping at people’s houses, and that kind of thing,” Cook said.

His grandmother stepped in and raised Cook along with his brother and sister, he said. “I’m moving out as soon as I’m 18, but I feel like she’s provided a lot of solid ground for me.”

His grandmother, Robin Person, encouraged him to grab information about Montana State University, Billings at a table there.

“I have an app now and I can look at the kids’ grades at any time,” Person said. “If they’re late for school, if they’re not getting assignments done, and it tells me what their GPA is.” Cook’s siblings are in eighth and ninth grade.

She planned to attend the monthly family nights after the coordinators invited her to the elder-specific event, but also because of her grandson’s involvement with the tribal council.

“My grandkids need to learn more tradition, because I was adopted when I was little, so I was raised by whites. But I want them to know more about their heritage,” Person said.

Coordinators also hope that some elders will record cultural stories to share with students in school clubs or in classrooms, Brady said. In the survey, they asked for willing and able elders — particularly hoping for stories told in Native languages.

“I’m really willing to shift gears and help our grandparents in any way I can… Whatever it takes to get them here and get them informed,” Brady said.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0