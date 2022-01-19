Indiana correctional officer charged with sexual assaults in Yellowstone County

An Indiana correctional officer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in Yellowstone County District Court.

Robert Lee Morrissey Jr., of Hymera, Indiana, appeared in court Wednesday for an arraignment. The 58-year-old faces three counts of sexual assault, with all of the allegations involving a minor.

Initial charging documents were filed in June 2021. Morrissey allegedly assaulted a girl at a Laurel residence over a period of several years from 2015 to 2017. Laurel police began their investigation after receiving a report in March 2020 from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service that a child was sexually assaulted.

Morrissey spoke with a Laurel detective over the phone in July 2020, charging documents say. He denied touching the girl.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Ashley Harada issued a warrant for Morrissey’s arrest in July 2021. A Sullivan County deputy and town marshal apprehended Morrissey about five months later, according to a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Morrissey was employed as a correctional officer at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle, Indiana.

Standing Master Laurie Grygiel set Morrissey’s bond at $200,000 during his appearance in court Wednesday. If convicted of any of the three charges, he faces a possible four to 100 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

